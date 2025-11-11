President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to establish an industrial park and a public university in the Sebei Sub-region, along with a range of other interventions aimed at protecting the environment, fighting corruption and supporting victims of landslides.

The President made the commitments today while addressing thousands of residents at his campaign rally in Kween District, where he also outlined the NRM’s achievements and plans for the region.

“I want to address the issues affecting Sebei particularly,” President Museveni said as he began his address.

He revealed that parts of Sebei affected by past cattle rustling would be included in the government’s ongoing restocking programme being implemented in Teso, Lango, and Acholi.

“In Teso, Lango, Acholi we are giving five cows per family to restock, but I have realized that neighboring areas like Abim, Bulambuli and some parts of Sebei were also affected. We are going to include you in this programme,” he said.

Turning to environmental protection, President Museveni said he had learned that the boundary demarcations of Mount Elgon National Park had not been completed and promised to have them finalized.

“These mountains, wetlands and forests are like the blood supply in our system, and once they are affected it is bad. The boundary should be guided by science, not opinion,” he emphasized.

“Without these mountains—the Elgon, the Rwenzori—Uganda would be a desert. Now that the population has grown, let us not destroy these places.”

On the challenge of landslides, President Museveni acknowledged that many residents live in high-risk mountainous areas and announced a plan to hold a scientific conference in Sebei to find sustainable solutions.

“This mountain is really steep, almost 90 degrees—how do you live there?” he asked.

“We shall have a conference here with experts to advise how people can live safely. Trees hold the soil; when you cut them, the soil becomes loose. We must study this science and see how to live here.”

He said the government had already bought land to resettle families displaced by landslides, each to receive two acres of land and Shs10 million to aid relocation and house construction.

“In the meantime, our plan is to settle those who were affected by the landslides. Once we settle you, each family will be given two acres free and 10 million shillings cash to help in relocation,” he said.

President Museveni also assured the people that the government would study the issue of compensating families evicted from forest reserves.

Responding to long-standing demands from leaders, the President confirmed that Sebei would receive a public university in line with government policy of establishing one per zone.

“It is already our policy to have a public university per zone, and we shall have one in Sebei. It’s just a question of budgeting,” he said, noting that universities have already been set up in Lango, Teso and Acholi.

On corruption, the President warned that he would deploy auditors to investigate misuse of government funds in Kween.

“I will send my auditor here to find out who is misusing government money. The leaders should be the ones to fight corruption. That’s why the NRM brought the LC system—so that people elect their own leaders and hold them accountable,” he said.

President Museveni reminded the citizens of the seven contributions of the NRM since 1986, including among others; peace, development, wealth creation, job creation, and education.

“The first one is peace, and the NRM has been able to create peace in Sebei and across Uganda. The second one is development—you have good roads and other services. But do you sleep on these roads? No—you need wealth creation,” he said.

He urged residents to embrace commercial farming under the Four-Acre Model, and to utilize government initiatives like Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga to fight household poverty.

He said that jobs are a direct result of wealth creation through key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT.

“The Mbale Industrial Park alone is employing over 12,000 people, and factories across Uganda now employ 1.3 million. So our fourth contribution is clarifying where jobs come from,” he said.

On education, President Museveni reminded the public that free education was introduced by the NRM in 1996 but has been frustrated by school administrators.

“Free education in government schools was established in 1996 but has been sabotaged by headteachers. That’s why I started skilling hubs where children are trained for six months for free and are able to produce goods,” he said.

He ended by thanking the people of Sebei for allocating 500 acres of land for an industrial park, promising to build one similar to the Mbale Industrial Park.

Rt. Hon. Anita Among, the NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) and Speaker of Parliament, thanked the President for his visionary leadership but raised concern about the poor use of the Shs1.3 billion sent annually to Kween District for road maintenance.

NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Hon. Calvin Echodu, thanked the President for supporting families in Sebei who lost their loved ones during recent mudslides.

The NRM Chairperson for Kween District, Mr. Chemutai Mongusho Stephen, also commended the President for the many developments in Kween, including schools and roads, but echoed the need for accountability of road funds.

He further requested government support for the resettlement of families evicted by the Uganda Wildlife Authority.