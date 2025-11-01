Kampala, Uganda – In a powerful display of collective action amid Africa’s ongoing challenges with conflict and displacement, hundreds of Rotarians and peace advocates converged at Speke Resort Munyonyo for the 5th Africa Peace Concert, raising $113,400 to bolster continent-wide initiatives.

The event, held under the theme “Uniting for Sustainable Peace,” underscored the urgent need for proactive peacebuilding in a region grappling with refugee crises, ethnic tensions, and resource scarcity, highlighting Rotary’s role in fostering dialogue and development.

The concert’s news angle lies in its timely emphasis on “positive peace”—not merely the absence of war, but building resilient communities through education, empowerment, and cultural exchange. As conflicts persist in areas like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan, events like this gain critical importance, channeling funds to the Rotary Peace Center at Makerere University.

Since its launch in 2020, the concert series has amassed over UGX 1.68 billion, supporting programs in refugee reintegration, women’s empowerment, food security, and peace journalism across Africa. This year’s haul, from $100 tickets and donations, fell short of the $500,000 goal but still marks a significant boost for grassroots efforts amid economic pressures.

The evening pulsed with energy, blending Afro-fusion rhythms, jazz, and traditional dances that celebrated Africa’s diverse heritage. Headliner Isaiah Katumwa captivated the crowd with his saxophone, evoking themes of reconciliation, while Stormz Band delivered high-octane performances that had attendees—many clad in white symbolizing purity, accented with vibrant African prints—dancing in solidarity.

Dramatic skits drew from indigenous conflict resolution practices, aligning with the Institute for Economics and Peace’s framework.

The Guest of Honor Emmanuel Katongole, Rotary International Director-Elect, presented the cheque alongside Ministry of Peace officials and district leaders. In his address, Katongole inspired: “Rotarians worldwide are united by one belief: peace is possible. It’s not just the absence of conflict—it’s about understanding, compassion, and empowering others. Every small act of kindness brings us closer to a peaceful world.”

Partners including NBS Television, AfroMobile, and Pride Bank Limited amplified the message. Pride Bank’s team noted the event’s impact: “When communities rise together, peace wins.” Rotaract members echoed the sentiment, calling it “a night of peace, unity, and unforgettable music.”

Katumwa urged, “Let’s make peace the loudest melody in Africa,” as the crowd networked for future collaborations. This concert not only entertained but reinforced Rotary’s ethos, proving cultural events can drive tangible change.