The First National Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Alhaji Moses Kigongo has urged the party supporters against persuading fellow members who lost in the party primaries to stand as independents.

According to Alhaji Kigongo, this creates disunity and divides support for the party.

Alhaji Kigongo who was accompanied by the Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda, made the remarks on Saturday 1st November, 2025 while meeting NRM flag bearers in Luuka district. The meeting took place at Budhabangula village in Bulongo Sub County.

He tasked the NRM members to support and vote for the party flagbearers for continuity of the ruling party.

“Vote for someone with the NRM flag if you don’t want your vote to be wasted. Don’t engage in other people’s battles,” he said.

Alhaji Kigongo further cautioned the party members against political cliques, explaining that they are a source of internal conflicts.

On the other hand, the NRM First National Vice Chairperson commended Haji Kirunda for having Busoga at heart and for his tireless efforts in supporting the sub-region.

“Kirunda has Busoga at heart and he always minds about it. The spirit of that kind is good and we need to emulate him,” he said.

On his part, Haji Kirunda tasked the people of Luuka to vote for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and other NRM flagbearers at all levels so that the ruling party protects the gains achieved so far.

“I am requesting you to vote overwhelmingly and you give us strength to return and support you as well. Luuka has always voted for the NRM and I assure you that we shall camp here and support all of you if you vote well from top to the grassroot,” Haji Kirunda said.

The Archdeacon of Kiyunga Archdeaconry, Rev Can. Moses Dhikange beseeched the NRM members to unite, reconcile and avoid infights.

Luuka Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Kibwika Micheal implored the NRM flag bearers to promote the party Manifesto as they campaign ahead of the forthcoming general elections.