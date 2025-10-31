The Busiro-Kajjansi Deputy RDC, Patrick Mubiru has ordered for the arrest of Bright Muhumuza, the director of Upgrade Nursery and Primary School, Bwaise Zone Nkumba in Katabi town Council, Wakiso district over operating a school without a license.

Mr Mubiru ordered for Muhumuza’s arrest on Wednesday after an impromptu visit to the school premises where he found pupils studying and living in dire conditions for a school.

“I got a call from residents complaining about the welfare of the pupils at the school informing me of the bad sleeping conditions for pupils, when I reached here, I found that 15 girls sleep on three beds while 10 boys share two beds” he said.

He added, “The teachers here are not qualified to teach, whoever I asked told me they are still studying, we don’t know how this school was allowed to operate without a license, we can’t tolerate such a thing in our area”.Mr Mubiru further noted that some of the girls were mixed up with the boys, when it came to the sleeping arrangements yet the school lacked the documentation for a private school to operate a boarding section or run classes from nursey to Primary seven.

“Mr Muhumuza told us that he is a professional teacher who retired and started this school but this school isn’t authorized to operate in the area, every staff your interviewing tells me they are still new, they change teachers almost after every two months” he said.

Mubiru expressed worry over nine Primary Leaving Examination candidates who are set to sit for their exams next week.

Mr Mubiru further urged parents to visit the school premises where they take their children for studies to ensure the schools are of acceptable standard and have the requisite licenses to operate.

The RDC called for a meeting with the parents on Thursday (today) before the school is closed off until the management gets the required licenses to operate.