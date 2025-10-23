NTUNGAMO, Uganda — Oct. 22, 2025 — Hon. Naome Kabasharira has officially been nominated to seek a second term as Member of Parliament for Rushenyi County in Ntungamo District. She was nominated yesterday by Latif Ngonzi, the district returning officer, at the Ntungamo District Electoral Commission Offices.

Kabasharira, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer for the constituency, arrived mid-morning with party leaders and campaign supporters, including Norman Kashereka, Baingana Saidat Muhereza, Muhammed Rwomushana, Simuka Muhamed, and Mugizi Ephraim. The nomination was met with cheers from a broad coalition of supporters who framed the event as a celebration of unity and continuity in Rushenyi.

Kabasharira’s Promise

In her speech, Kabasharira thanked God and her constituents. “At 2:10 p.m. today, I got nominated. This win is ours,” she said. “You walked with me, prayed for me, believed in me.”

She recalled her first term’s work in health, water, roads, power, schools, and youth programs. “When you called, I came. When you needed a voice, I spoke. We delivered results. But more lies ahead.”

Kabasharira anchored her campaign on the NRM’s 2026–2031 plan for wealth creation, jobs, education, health, and infrastructure.

Her top priorities for Rushenyi mirror this agenda: boosting household wealth through SACCOs, farms, and youth groups; improving health services with equipment, drugs, and staff; repairing roads and expanding water supply; enhancing education and youth employment; and empowering women while securing families and extending electrification.

She tied local progress to national stability under President Museveni. “Uganda stays safe and grows under steady leadership. I will represent boldly, lobby tirelessly, guard public resources, and deliver for all,” she said. Quoting the Bible, she added: “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” She called for unity: “No insults, no splits, no fights. We are one Rushenyi. Let us build Rushenyi together.”

Backing and Endorsements

Supporters hailed her leadership and record of service. Justus Karuhanga, a local NRM leader and entrepreneur, told this website, “Hon. Naome is the true NRM flagbearer who supports the President and deeply cares about Rushenyi. The nomination was smooth, and the unity she has built is remarkable. At first, only one of seven local council chairpersons backed her. Now, all stand with her. That shows real unity.”

Karuhanga cited concrete gains under Kabasharira’s leadership: “Health care has improved with two Level-IV centres in Rushooka and Rubaare. One might soon become a community hospital. Two ambulances now serve the area, thanks to her efforts. Roads have opened up, and the Parish Development Model brings cash to households. Service delivery is clear.”

He also called on young voters to support NRM and President Museveni, noting plans for youth employment and district-level funds. “Anger won’t fix things. The President has a plan. There is even a university–unemployed youth fund being created at every district. Isn’t that a reason to vote for the President?”

Dominic Tumwesigye Kadenge, a tax advisor and Rotarian, also credited Kabasharira for constituency gains and urged party unity. “New Era means doing things differently,” Kadenge said. “Look at the improvements at Rubaare and Rushooka Health Centres, including a fully operational ambulance. Power lines have grown in Ngoma, and new telecom masts are up, including Kijubwe. Unity made this happen.”

Kabasharira urged constituents to focus on shared priorities rather than individual politics. “We have started a new era of collective effort in Rushenyi. Together, we will achieve more, better health, stronger roads, empowered youth, and prosperous families. That is the work that matters, and that is what I will continue to deliver,” she said, closing her nomination with a rallying call for unity and progress.

Rushenyi is celebrating Kabasharira’s leadership in inclusive governance and development. During her term, she has collaborated smoothly with all elected leaders in the constituency and established “Eishaazi,” a quarterly platform that brings together LCIII chairpersons, LCV councilors, and NRM party leaders at the subcounty level.

The platform promotes inclusive leadership and community participation, improving service delivery across the area. The Rushenyi New Era initiative unites like-minded individuals committed to progress, fostering collaboration, accountability, and meaningful engagement with constituents at the parish level—efforts that have been completed throughout the constituency.