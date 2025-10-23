Government has unveiled preparations to include Mental Health policies in the different policies that govern workplaces, a move aimed at prioritising employee well-being as a strategic workplace priority, treating psychological well-being with the same urgency as physical health.

This revelation was made by Mr Patrick Mugisha, the Commissioner for Business Development and Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, during a breakfast meeting held at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on October 22.

In the meeting that was organised by Mental Health Uganda, in partnership with Ecobank Uganda and the Ministry of Trade, as part of activities marking World Mental Health Month, Mr Mugisha noted that poor mental health in the workplace leads to absenteeism, reduced focus, low motivation, and poor decision-making, which affects productivity and economic growth.

“As the Ministry of Trade, we are opening a new chapter on what mental health and well-being mean in the private sector. We appreciate the role of the private sector in Uganda’s economic aspirations, and we want to support them through policy frameworks and strategies that promote mental health,” he shared.

He revealed that the Ministry plans to establish a dedicated help desk on mental health and well-being to support both civil servants and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), providing technical and advisory support on workplace wellness.

According to Mugisha, the Ministry, working with Mental Health Uganda—is also exploring the development of a national standard on workplace mental health and well-being, to be certified by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and integrated into the country’s labour laws.

“We need to define what a policy on mental health and well-being at work should look like. Together with Mental Health Uganda, we shall define this and hopefully develop a Uganda Standard to guide enforcement.”

Mugisha also called for greater collaboration between government, civil society, and the private sector to create decent workplaces that uphold both productivity and humanity.

Mr Derrick Mbuga Kizza, the Executive Director of Mental Health Uganda, said the lack of mental health policies has left many employees vulnerable to stigma, discrimination, and job insecurity.

He revealed that most of their time is spent at work, so the workplace must be a safe space for all employees.

“Mental health is not just a personal issue; it’s an economic, social, and workplace issue. Investing in employee mental well-being builds resilience, productivity, and a healthier nation,” he said.

Kizza added: “We urge all employers, private companies, NGOs, and government institutions to promote open conversations about mental health in the workplace, integrate psychosocial support and employee wellbeing programs into staff welfare initiatives and encourage employees to reach out to the MHU toll-free helpline (0800 21 21 21) for confidential counselling.”

Gloria Nalubowa, Head of Human Resource at EcoBank Uganda, said wellness should be treated as a strategic business investment, not just a welfare initiative since the benefits of workplace mental health programs are clear.

According to Ms Nalubowa, 76 percent of employees report that wellness programs improve productivity and organizations that implement wellness initiatives see a 20 percent increase in employee productivity and a 25–28 percent reduction in healthcare costs.

She called on businesses to introduce employee assistance programs, flexible work arrangements, and financial wellness initiatives, arguing that such measures improve performance and reduce turnover.

“Let’s put budget behind these initiatives the same way we do for marketing. If human capital is your greatest asset, then mental wellness should be a strategic priority.”

Experts at the meeting agreed that mental health must be institutionalized through policy, not treated as a one-off theme during commemorative days.