*By Watchdog Uganda News Team | Kampala, Uganda*

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda has sharply criticized the National Unity Platform (NUP) for its decision to exclude Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Ssegona from the party’s ticket for the 2026 general elections. Speaking on Radio Simba FM’s talk show on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Nganda called the move a “blunder” and questioned why a key national leader like Ssegona was sidelined.

Nganda, a prominent opposition voice and spokesperson for the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), praised Ssegona as “one of the best MPs in the House” for his legislative record and advocacy. “Some MPs were rested when they deserved it, but for MPs like Ssegona, there was no need to deny him a ticket,” Nganda said. “I don’t see reasons that informed that decision. NUP should not have made it.”

NUP’s controversial decision saw Ssegona replaced by musician-turned-politician Mathias Walukagga, known as “Lule Sizza Man,” as the flagbearer for Busiro East. Ssegona, a vocal critic of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has vowed to run as an independent, stating he will not “relinquish his seat easily.”

**Broader Backlash Against NUP’s 2026 Lists**

Nganda’s remarks echo widespread criticism of NUP’s vetting process, which has been accused of bias and favoritism. High-profile MPs like Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala and Lubaga South MP Muhammad Ssewanyana were also dropped, fueling claims of an internal purge. The party’s Election Management Committee (EMC) has faced scrutiny for alleged pre-determined outcomes, with some aspirants threatening to defect or run independently.

NUP’s struggles extend beyond Buganda, with weak candidate slates in northern and eastern Uganda. Ssegona’s exclusion may also tie to his June 2025 declaration to succeed NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), a move that reportedly caused friction with party leadership.

**Busiro East: A 2026 Flashpoint**

The Busiro East contest, pitting Ssegona’s experience against Mathias Walukagga’s celebrity appeal, could test NUP’s strategy as it balances renewal with retaining talent. Nganda’s critique highlights growing tensions within the opposition, with potential to reshape voter dynamics.