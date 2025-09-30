Eugenia Nassolo is The Resilient Voice of Lubaga South’s Political Renaissance.

In the bustling heart of Lubaga South, where the echoes of Kampala’s vibrant markets mingle with the chants of political rallies, Eugenia Nassolo emerges as a beacon of unyielding determination. A former banker turned fierce opposition activist, Nassolo’s journey from corporate boardrooms to the frontlines of Uganda’s democracy is a testament to the power of grassroots grit. As the National Unity Platform (NUP) gears up for the 2026 elections, her name is synonymous with renewal—a contender who could reclaim a pivotal seat and reshape the opposition’s narrative in one of the capital’s most contested constituencies.

#### **From Finance to the Frontlines: A Profile in Perseverance**

Born and raised in the densely populated corridors of Lubaga, a division synonymous with Uganda’s Catholic heritage and working-class resilience, Nassolo’s early life was steeped in the values of community and service. Though details of her formative years remain closely guarded—reflecting the humility she often cites as her North Star—Nassolo honed her analytical acumen in the cutthroat world of finance. For over a decade, she served as a banker, navigating the intricacies of Uganda’s financial sector with a reputation for precision and integrity. Colleagues recall her as a mentor who championed women’s inclusion in male-dominated spaces, often mentoring young professionals on ethical leadership.

But it was the seismic shifts of 2021 that catapulted Nassolo from spreadsheets to street protests. The National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) controversial victory in the January 14 elections, marred by allegations of rigging and violence, ignited her political awakening. “I saw families torn apart, voices silenced, and dreams deferred,” she later shared in a rare interview with local media. Channeling her organizational skills, Nassolo joined NUP, the party led by music icon-turned-opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), becoming a vocal coordinator for voter mobilization in Lubaga South. Her efforts weren’t just logistical; they were deeply personal, drawing from her own experiences of navigating systemic barriers as a woman in a patriarchal society.

#### **The 2021 Battle: A Close Shave and a Lingering Fight**

Lubaga South, with its mix of urban traders, artisans, and youth hustlers, has long been a battleground for Uganda’s opposition. In 2021, Nassolo threw her hat into the ring as NUP’s flagbearer, facing off against incumbent Aloysius Mukasa, a Democratic Party (DP) stalwart who had defected to NUP amid the opposition’s surge. The campaign was electric: Nassolo’s door-to-door canvassing and fiery town halls contrasted sharply with Mukasa’s established machinery. Polling day saw her garner a razor-thin margin—less than 2% separating the duo—amid widespread reports of ballot stuffing and voter intimidation.

The results stood, but Nassolo refused to fade. In August 2021, she petitioned the High Court in Kampala, challenging the outcome with fresh evidence of irregularities, including witness testimonies and discrepancies in voter registers. Lawyers for Mukasa protested vehemently, decrying the introduction of new affidavits as a “fishing expedition,” but Justice Stephen Mubiru allowed the evidence, prolonging the saga into a symbol of judicial accountability. Though the petition ultimately faltered, it burnished Nassolo’s credentials as a tenacious fighter. “Defeat in court is not defeat in the court of public opinion,” she quipped to supporters, echoing the resilience that has defined her brand.

#### **A Contender’s Comeback: Eyes on 2026**

Fast-forward to September 2025, and Nassolo is once again at the epicenter of NUP’s internal primaries for Lubaga South. With Mukasa’s tenure plagued by scandals—including his ouster as Leader of Opposition in a party purge— the race has drawn a crowded field: rapper Obed Lubega (aka Reign), entrepreneur Adam Swift Mugga, and activist Aloysius Mukasa himself. Yet, social media buzz and grassroots polls tilt heavily toward Nassolo. On X (formerly Twitter), users rally behind her with hashtags like #EugeneForLubaga, praising her as the “people’s choice” over flashier rivals. “Eugene Nassolo otulabiranga ddala mukwano—she’s the real deal,” tweeted one supporter, capturing the affection she commands among youth disillusioned by performative politics.

Nassolo’s platform is laser-focused: affordable housing for Lubaga’s informal settlers, youth skilling programs to combat unemployment, and healthcare access in a constituency where public clinics are overburdened. As a single mother and community organizer, she weaves personal anecdotes into her advocacy, addressing gender-based violence and economic empowerment with the empathy of someone who’s lived it. Critics, however, whisper of her “inexperience” in Parliament, a jab she counters by pointing to her proven mobilization skills—crediting her for swelling NUP’s voter rolls in 2021.

#### **The Woman Behind the Movement**

Beyond the podium, Nassolo is a quiet force: a voracious reader of Amartya Sen’s development economics, a volunteer at local women’s cooperatives, and an unapologetic Arsenal fan who jokes that her “strategic patience” mirrors the club’s storied comebacks. Allies describe her as “fiercely private yet profoundly connective,” a rare blend in Uganda’s often theatrical political arena. Her potential victory in 2026 could mark a milestone: Lubaga South’s first female MP, amplifying women’s voices in a Parliament where they hold just 34% of seats.

As NUP navigates its post-2021 consolidation, Nassolo embodies the party’s ethos of “people power.” In a recent X thread, she rallied: “Lubaga isn’t just a vote—it’s a verdict on our shared future.” Whether she clinches the ticket or charges as an independent, one thing is clear: Eugenia Nassolo is no footnote in Uganda’s opposition story. She’s writing the next chapter.

*Watchdog Uganda News* profiles trailblazers shaping tomorrow. Share your thoughts on Nassolo’s bid at *kampalaplanet@gmail.com*.