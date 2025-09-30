ElectionsDay1: Elections Report – Museveni’s Triumphant Return to Luwero

LUWERO, Uganda – On a vibrant Tuesday, September 30, 2025, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni launched his 2026 presidential campaign at Bukalasa Agricultural College in Wobulenzi, Luwero, igniting a wave of enthusiasm among thousands of supporters donned in the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) sunny yellow. The rain couldn’t dampen spirits as crowds, waving banners with “#SecuringYourFuture” and “#M7ForProsperity,” gathered to hear the leader who transformed Uganda from chaos to promise. For Museveni, 81, this wasn’t just a campaign kickoff; it was a heartfelt homecoming to the sacred ground of Luwero, where his legacy as a liberator was forged.

Luwero’s significance radiates through Uganda’s story. In the early 1980s, this district, known as the Luwero Triangle, was the heartbeat of Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA) guerrilla struggle against Milton Obote’s oppressive regime. From 27 fighters armed with grit and vision, the NRA grew here, enduring immense sacrifice to topple tyranny and usher in peace by 1986. The scars of that war – which claimed over 300,000 lives – have healed into symbols of resilience. Museveni’s choice to begin here, as he has in elections past, is a masterstroke of symbolism, tying his campaign to the roots of Uganda’s rebirth. Luwero rallies are unique: they blend reverence for history with hope for tomorrow. Supporters, from grizzled NRA veterans to eager youth, fill the air with songs of liberation, their energy a testament to the district’s enduring bond with Museveni.

In a stirring two-hour speech, Museveni delivered a message of gratitude and ambition. “Luwero gave us a nation; together, we’ve built a foundation,” he declared, his voice resonating with conviction. “From war-torn fields, we’ve sown schools, roads, and dreams. Now, we’ll conquer poverty with jobs, factories, and farms.” He pledged to deepen agro-industrialization, create opportunities for Uganda’s youth (60% of the population), and maintain the peace that’s defined his tenure. His words were a love letter to Luwero’s people, acknowledging their sacrifices while promising to elevate their prosperity. The “why” is clear: Museveni positions himself as the steward of stability, leveraging Luwero’s history to remind voters – especially in vote-rich Buganda – of the NRM’s role in ending decades of turmoil. It’s a call to protect progress, not just for Luwero but for all Uganda.

The crowd’s response was electric. Over 50,000 strong, they cheered through rain showers, led by NRM stalwarts like Speaker Anita Among and PLU’s Daudi Kabanda, whose presence amplified unity. Veterans like 80-year-old Rose Namayanja beamed, “Museveni brought us peace; now my grandchildren study in schools he built.” Youth, many from Kampala’s universities, echoed her pride. “His vision means jobs, technology, a future,” said 21-year-old Brian Mukasa. Even on social media platforms, where critics like NUP’s supporters question crowd authenticity, the turnout’s scale spoke volumes, with posts praising “M7’s unmatched pull.” The energy wasn’t manufactured; it was a celebration of a leader who remains larger than life.

Luwero itself showcases Museveni’s impact. Once a battlefield, it’s now a hub of progress. The government’s $100 million Luwero War Memorial Museum honors the past, while 450 new schools – up from 200 in 1986 – educate the future. Operation Wealth Creation has empowered 200,000 households with coffee seedlings, lifting exports by 30%. Emyooga’s microfinance has supported 150,000 women in businesses like poultry and crafts. Tarmacked roads connect farmers to markets, and Bukalasa’s agro-tech programs train 5,000 youth annually. Health strides shine: universal coverage has cut maternal mortality by 40%. While challenges like 13% youth unemployment persist, Museveni framed them as opportunities, vowing to expand the Parish Development Model to ensure every family thrives.

Museveni’s Luwero launch was a masterclass in legacy and vision. He wove history’s threads – sacrifice, triumph – into a tapestry of hope, proving why he remains Uganda’s anchor. As he departed for Lango, the message was clear: his leadership has turned battlegrounds into breadbaskets, and the journey isn’t over. For supporters, it’s a call to rally behind a proven champion; for Uganda, a reminder of how far they’ve come under his steady hand.

