The Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda has dispelled claims by some local media houses that former Minister of State for Gender, Governance, and Community Development,Hon. Jane Frances Kuka was recently laid to rest without state burial.

Kuka, 72, died on September 23,2025 at Nakasero hospital in Kampala after a prolonged illness and she was buried last Sunday.

One of the local newspapers wrote : “Former minister of state for Gender, Governance, and Community Development Jane Frances Kuka was on Sunday laid to rest in a quiet ceremony in Amukol sub-county, Kapchorwa district, without the anticipated state funeral.”

However, according to Haji Kirunda, Hon. Kuka was accorded an official burial by H.E the President,including a gun salute.

“The fact of the matter is that the late Hon. Frances Kuka was granted an official burial by H.E @KagutaMuseveni, including a gun salute. The President had directed the National Organising Committee (NOC) to handle the arrangements but Hon. Kuka’s daughter insisted on taking charge and was, accordingly, facilitated with money to do so, and the records to that effect are available,” Haji Kirunda posted today on his official X account.