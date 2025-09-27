Former Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Hudu Husein has laid down his grand manifesto focus for Mbale Northern Division for 2026-2031 should he get elected to represent his people to the twelfth Parliament.

The seasoned Museveni Envoy won a hotly contested vote for the ruling Party’s flag after the party’s elections tribunal overturned earlier results declared by the NRM Electoral Commission.

In an exclusive interview with this news website, Hudu, also formerly RCC for Masaka City elaborated his grand arrangement for the Division while also confidently projecting president Museveni and the NRM to have a landslide in the January 14 elections.

According to Hudu, the National Resistance Movement under the tutelage of Peesident Museveni has done a lot for the people which will give the opposition a very hard time to dissuade voters from voting in their favor. He pointed out anti poverty intervention programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) as key triggers for mass exodus of opposition supporters to the ruling side.

Hudu also emphasized the role of the twin mobilization front of the General Mohoozi Keinerugaba- led Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and the NRM as key in ensuring numbers for the veteran NRM flagbearer at the Jan 14 polls.

” I don’t see NRM being threatened at all. This is majorly because of the good pro people anti poverty programs like Emyooga,PDM,etc, all aiming to lift people from poverty. Now that NRM and PLU are working together, it makes it even more tricky for the opposition.

On his plans for his constituency, Hudu says economic empowerment of his electorate through tailored skill based training and entrepreneurial support will form the backbone of his reign on top of supporting the NRM Manifesto.

He says that like the rest of the country, Mbale faces an acute lack of jobs for its population, mainly the young people, noting that any move to change the area should start with enhancing People’s employability.

Through offering tailored skills training in fields that do not necessarily require formal education, he says many people would change their lives and also facilitate further development for the city of Mbale. He identifies skills like bread making, yogurt making, welding and metal fabrication as a few of the skills on the long list that will grow with more research.

” I say tailored skill based training because we have to focus on things that our people consume locally. Say for instance, does one beef a degree to make bread? Why then do we have to consume bread baked in Kampala yet we can have a backers in nearly every home? Why do we wait to go to supermarkets to buy Yogurt made from Mbarara yet we have milk here and all one needs is a few month’s training to be able to make the same?” He wonders.

On supporting entrepreneurship, Hudu promises to mobilise capital support to the willing and ready young people to exploit the city’s entrepreneurial potential in order to change their lives. He underscores the importance of encouraging people to involve themselves in income generating activities as a sure alternative to waiting for white color jobs which he says will never be enough to absorb everybody.

” Of one is taught that you can buy a few kilogram of ground nuts at Shillings 8,000 and roast them, then talk to a few supermarkets to supply them, you will have created an employment without waiting on the government. I see many people from my in laws in Teso bringing chicken and turkeys to our markets. Why can’t our people also do the same? Maybe some do not have the knowledge, maybe they don’t have the capital. That’s going to be my focus area.” He swears.

He also hopes to work with the different government ministries and departments to fast track the implementation of the NRM Manifesto on key commitments to enhance service delivery.

” The roads are some of the critical areas that need to be addressed. Mbaale would be profiteering a lot from its tourism potential from Mount Elgon but some tourists are discouraged by the inaccessible roads. We have Wanhale Mountain in Northern Division which would bring a lot of revenue. As a Member of Parliament, I will lobby for not only roads but also our health center IIIs to be elevated to Health Centre IV so some sophisticated medical treatment can be done closest to our people. In Education, Hudu Promises to push for more teacher recruitment in government schools to put the burden off parents who have had to contribute towards paying teachers employed by the schools to bridge the gaps. He says, parents can then use this money to feed their children or invest it in other income generating ventures.