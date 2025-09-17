President Yoweri Museveni has ordered a comprehensive census of Ugandans residing abroad, a strategic move aimed at accurately assessing the size and contributions of the diaspora, which annually sends significant remittances to the country.

“You must work with the people on the ground, name by name, country by country, so that you can register Ugandans who want to be registered. The diaspora is not only NRM. There is a diaspora who are not NRM, but these are Ugandans,” Museveni emphasized.

The census will be led by Maj. (Rtd) Pollar Awich, former UN Expert and International Human Rights Judge, along with Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, a seasoned diaspora community leader and senior government liaison with over three decades of experience in diaspora affairs. Their efforts will be supported by State House staff under Ms. Barbra Barungi.

This registration initiative extends beyond passports and immigration documents. It includes Ugandans with dual nationality, asylum seekers, and those born abroad to Ugandan parents, in coordination with foreign embassies and diplomatic missions.

“Even those who have sought asylum or acquired foreign citizenship remain part of Uganda’s extended civic and cultural footprint. Our goal is to register every Ugandan abroad. This exercise will help government plan better for diaspora welfare and harness their potential in development and investment,” the President explained.

Museveni acknowledged previous unclear efforts to organize Ugandans overseas and expressed a strong determination to implement more streamlined and effective structures. “What is clear is that the organization has not been very clear. Let’s start now,” he declared.

Beyond providing demographic clarity, the census is viewed as a crucial step to enhance engagement with the diaspora community, improve government planning and service delivery, and to formalize processes that may soon grant them voting rights.

Officials highlighted that this registration will enhance government planning and service provision to Ugandans living throughout Asia, Africa, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. Museveni’s directive marks Uganda’s evolving recognition of its diaspora not only as a key economic contributor but also as a vital political and cultural constituency integrated into national policy and diplomacy.