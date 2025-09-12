The Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) has won the 2024/2025 Government Employer of the Year Award in recognition of its continued commitment to building and promoting a good relationship with its employees. UPPC was recognised under the category of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA) by the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) at the Employer of the Year Awards ceremony held at Mestil Hotel, Kampala. The award ceremony is an annual event organised to promote and maintain a good relationship between employers and employees.

The award was presented to UPPC by the Permanent Secretary (PS) for Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MoGLDSD), Mr. Aggressive David Kibenge. Mr Andrew Senabulya, the Director of Research, Innovation, Investigation and Finance of UPPC, while receiving the award on behalf of the Corporation, thanked the Federation for recognising UPPC’s achievement and continued deliberate efforts to ensure a good relationship with its employees.

The UPPC Managing Director, Prof. Sudi Nangoli, says employees are the Corporation’s first stakeholder with whom efforts to implement the five-year strategic plan are realised. He says that without staff, customer satisfaction and retention would not be possible. The Corporation is intentional about promoting and protecting employee job security, welfare, and growth both professionally and financially.

“At UPPC, we know that every manager manages people either directly or indirectly, and that’s why we ensure that our service to the first people the Corporation interacts with, its employees, is effective and sufficient. Our commitment to efficient, reliable and quality service to clients starts with the employees. It is through Employee commitment that we meet and exceed our clients’ needs. We are intentional about continuing to have meaningful conversations with employees to build trust and have processes through which we ensure growth both professionally and financially. We urge employees to always work as a team and always strive to grow individually and as the Corporation,” says Prof. Sudi Nangoli.

The UPPC Director of Internal Operations, who is charged with all the production processes, Mr Opio Joseph Okurut,says it is with deep honour that the corporation receives such a prestigious recognition from the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE)as the Best Government MDA of the Year.

“This award is not just a testament to our institution’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and service delivery, but also to the collective dedication of our staff, management, and partners who continuously work to ensure UPPC remains a pillar of trust and efficiency in serving government and the people of Uganda. We are particularly grateful to FUE for acknowledging our efforts in fostering professionalism, accountability, and value creation in all that we do. This recognition inspires us to continue upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and operational efficiency,” says Mr Opio, adding that the award is dedicated to the hardworking UPPC team, whose resilience and commitment have made this achievement possible and to the Corporation’s stakeholders for their unwavering support.

This is not the first award UPPC has received within the last 18-month span. In 2024, UPPC also won the Best Publisher of the year during the KACITA Quality Awards and Visionaries Award, to name a few.

Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation-UPPC is a government-owned entity that offers security printing and general printing and publishing services to both government and private entities and individuals. UPPC is also the publisher of the Uganda Gazette, the official government newspaper in which different communications are published as a requirement of the law.