The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has urged Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Coordinators use the country’s peace and Stability to promote household income to fight poverty.

“As ambassadors of wealth creation, you should take note that Uganda is peaceful; there will be no reason for failing to eradicate poverty in this country,” she said.

The Minister made the remarks today while closing a 5-day capacity building workshop for over 321 ambassadors of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) Kyankwanzi.

The minister emphasised the mindset change programme in fighting poverty, as some Ugandans falsely believe that poverty is inherited, which is not the case.

“It is your role as OWC ambassadors to change the minds of these people.”

Minister Babalanda tasked the participants to bridge the communication gap between people and the government.

“As ambassadors of OWC, there is a need to popularise the NRM’s achievements and also protect them.You are the drivers of wealth creation; therefore, you are pivotal in fighting poverty by increasing household income. Efficient governance reduces red tape and corruption, unlockingcapital for SMEs,” the Minister said

The minister noted that the training came at a critical time when Uganda is intensifying the engagement and implementation of the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV), whose key priority is to transform Ugandan societies from a subsistence to a modern and inclusive economy.

“At the same time, I would like to inform you that the Government of Uganda has launched the Tenfold Growth Strategy, which is a bold initiative for the next 15 years, aimed at expanding Uganda’s GDP of (as of 2023) USD 5O billion approximately to USD 500 billion by the year 2040,” she said.

“This strategy is integrated within the Fourth National Development Plan (NDPIV) and it targets doubling GDP every five years, which includes boosting per capita GDP from around USD 1,146 to USD 7,000; increasing savings from 20% to 40% of GDP, raising exports’ share of GDP from 12% to 50%, and scaling up annual foreign direct investment from USD 2.9 billion to USD 50 billion, which implementation has already commenced, guided by concentrated investment through the ATMS framework, focusing on Agro-Industry, Tourism, Mineral Development, and Science, Technology & Innovation,” she said

The minister also emphasised to the participants the need for good governance to reach the NDP IV goals. The goal of the programme is a peaceful and secure Uganda, adhering to the rule of law.

“In the NDP IV era, governance and security are no longer viewed merely as an enabler of stability, but as a direct contributor to development and national prosperity. This Programme recognises that peace, security, good governance, and the rule of law are not abstract ideals; they are the bedrock on which productive enterprise, investment, or security can be secured in this country, respects rights, promotes inclusive participation, and delivers justice efficiently.”

The minister informed the participants that OWC is not a slogan but instead a government mission aimed at fighting poverty that requires commitment.

“OWC is a Presidential initiative that launched in July 2013. It was established to transition Ugandans from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture, thereby driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

“His Excellency, the President, the architect of the OWC initiative, has placed enormous trust in you.His vision is to see every Ugandan family engaged in a productive enterprise and fully integrated into the development journey of our country. It is your mandate to realise that aspiration and you must therefore carry out your duties with professionalism.”

“There is no room for complacency. Uganda’s transformation will be measured by the discipline and unwavering outcomes of your work, and the nation is counting on you.”

“The people should know that the government spends a lot of money to foster development and the welfare of the people,” she said

The minister assured her support for the drivers of wealth creation.

“As your line minister, I want to assure you of my full support resilience, innovation, and above all, people-first leadership.”

The event was also attended by UPDF Generals, Major. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, UPDF spokesperson , the Director NALI, Col. Okei Rukogota, among other officials.