Masaka, Uganda – On Saturday, September 6, Uganda’s Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, made headlines during a fundraising event for the construction of Nyendo Sub-Parish in Masaka City. Addressing a gathering of local leaders and supporters, Nabbanja extended an invitation to the Democratic Front (DF), led by former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, to formally join the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). She also took a sharp jab at the leadership of the National Unity Platform (NUP), accusing them of indulging in marijuana use, a statement that has sparked widespread debate.

The event, organized to raise funds for the Nyendo Sub-Parish project, saw Nabbanja pledge 300 iron sheets and UGX 30 million to support the initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment to community development. However, her remarks about the opposition stole the spotlight. Speaking in Luganda, Nabbanja criticized NUP leaders, alleging that their decision-making is impaired by substance abuse. “Aba NUP bakolera mu njaga,” she remarked, implying that NUP’s leadership operates under the influence of marijuana, which she suggested undermines their credibility.

Turning her attention to the Democratic Front, a faction associated with Mpuuga, Nabbanja urged its members to align with the NRM, emphasizing the ruling party’s stability and vision for Uganda’s progress. “Nasaba aba DF okwegatta ku NRM mu butongole,” she said, encouraging a formal merger to strengthen political unity. The call comes amid growing tensions within opposition circles, particularly following Mpuuga’s fallout with NUP leadership over strategic differences.

Nabbanja’s remarks have ignited mixed reactions. NRM supporters at the event cheered her bold stance, viewing it as a strategic move to consolidate power ahead of future elections. However, NUP officials have dismissed her comments as baseless and inflammatory, accusing the Prime Minister of resorting to personal attacks to deflect from governance challenges. Political analysts suggest that Nabbanja’s invitation to DF reflects NRM’s efforts to absorb opposition factions to weaken NUP’s influence in its stronghold of Buganda.

The Masaka Post Media, which covered the event, reported a lively atmosphere, with attendees engaging in discussions about the region's development needs. As Uganda's political landscape heats up, Nabbanja's comments are likely to fuel further debate about opposition unity and NRM's dominance.