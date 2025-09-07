UCC and Airtel Africa Forge Ahead on Digital Investments Amid Uganda’s Connectivity Push **

Kampala, September 7, 2025** – In a bid to accelerate Uganda’s digital transformation, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) held strategic discussions with top executives from Airtel Africa on Friday, September 5, focusing on bolstering infrastructure, enhancing network coverage, and improving device affordability.

The meeting, hosted at UCC headquarters, underscores the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in a country where internet penetration is projected to reach just 21.88% this year. Led by UCC Executive Director Hon. Nyombi Thembo, the talks involved Airtel Africa Group CEO Sunil Taldar, East Africa Regional CEO Apoorva Mehrotra, and Airtel Uganda Managing Director Soumendra Sahu. Photos from the event show the delegates seated around a polished wooden table adorned with Ugandan and East African Community flags, engaging in animated discussions, followed by a ceremonial handshake and group photo capturing the collaborative spirit.

Nyombi Thembo praised Airtel’s contributions, stating, “Airtel has been a key player in enhancing our digital landscape, and we appreciate their role in paving the way for a vibrant digital economy.” He emphasized UCC’s role as an “enabler of progress,” highlighting the need for partnerships to foster innovation while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Key agenda items included expanding network infrastructure to remote areas and making devices more accessible, as Nyombi noted, “It’s crucial to ensure that technology is available and affordable for everyone; this is key to inclusive growth.”

A UCC official added that “the future of Uganda’s competitiveness rests on how fast we bridge the digital divide.” Uganda’s telecom sector has seen rapid growth, with internet subscriptions surpassing 20 million in 2024 and mobile money transactions exceeding Shs 200 trillion, according to UCC data.

Airtel, Uganda’s second-largest operator behind MTN, pioneered 5G rollout in 2023 and operates in 14 African markets, generating over $2 billion in half-year revenue. The discussions align with national goals outlined in Uganda’s 10-year development strategy, aiming to leverage digital services for economic inclusion. However, the partnership comes amid public scrutiny.

In August, Airtel Uganda faced backlash over mobile money fraud allegations, prompting nationwide town halls and the launch of an Anti-Spam Alert service to combat SIM card scams. Social media reactions to Nyombi’s post about the meeting echoed these concerns, with users questioning whether fraud and high charges were addressed.

One commenter highlighted “the loss of hard-earned money” to Airtel, urging regulatory action. Airtel has pledged reforms, including enhanced security measures in collaboration with the Bank of Uganda, which met with the company on the same day to strengthen mobile money protocols.

Future plans include targeted investments in network expansion and digital financial services, promising to boost competition and efficiency. As Uganda eyes a digital economy boom, this UCC-Airtel alliance could prove pivotal, though addressing consumer grievances will be essential for sustained trust.

Nyombi expressed optimism: “Exciting times ahead!” With over 47 million citizens, equitable access remains the ultimate goal.