BRAMPTON, Ontario — Dr. Matthias Magoola, a Ugandan scientist and founder of Dei Biopharma Ltd., has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Sankofa Royale Award Gala and Festival held last month.

The prestigious award, presented by the Canadian and African Women Aid Program (CAWAP) at Unifor Local, 23 Regan Road, recognized Dr. Magoola’s significant contributions to science, health, and his community.

The nomination, which preceded the award, cited Magoola’s “outstanding work and involvement in our diverse society.”

A professional chemist, Dr. Magoola is the founder and managing director of Dei Group International, which is developing a flagship biological drugs and vaccine manufacturing facility in Matugga, Uganda.

His work in pharmaceutical research and innovation has garnered international attention, including more than 100 patents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for treatments and vaccines targeting diseases such as cancer, HIV, and Alzheimer’s.

Rev. Irine Ashu, PhD, founder and executive director of CAWAP, said Magoola’s achievements embodied the spirit of the award and would serve as an inspiration to others. CAWAP is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Afro-Caribbean and Canadian women and their families.

The award gala, held under the theme “The Power of Us: Celebrating the Past. Inspiring the Future,” sought to honor individuals who have made lasting impacts in their communities.

Over the years, Dr. Magoola has led the Dei Group to establish a portfolio of sub-companies across diverse sectors, including the current development of the biological drugs and vaccines manufacturing facility in Uganda.

Dei Biopharma’s flagship product, a novel anti-malarial drug, was confirmed to be the most efficient anti-malarial drug ever discovered after its active ingredient isolation process was performed in cutting-edge laboratories in the United States. With a U.S. patent, this is set to be the first new drug for malaria treatment.

Dr. Magoola also developed a COVID-19 vaccine using mRNA technology in the U.S., which is currently being stored in a cell bank there. One of his patents, which encodes Darbepoetin—a therapeutic protein used to treat acute kidney failure and cancer—using mRNA, has received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allowing the development of this novel product to continue. This places Magoola among the first scientists in the world to create such a product using this cutting-edge technology. He has also filed another Type B meeting with the FDA for his vaccine used in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s.

His work has also been recognized with the International Molecular Biologist award. Magoola has also been confirmed as a full member of Sigma Xi, a prestigious society of top world scientists. Founded in 1886, Sigma Xi honors excellence in scientific investigation and encourages cooperation among researchers. Its members have included influential scientists such as Albert Einstein and Linus Pauling.

Additionally, Magoola was named by the Silicon Valley Review as one of the upcoming pharmaceutical CEOs to watch in 2025.