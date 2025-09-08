The fight against corruption in Karamoja is taking a new and exciting turn through football. On September 7, 2025, the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) supported the Youth Integrity Club in Lolachat subcounty, Nabilatuk district, to host a football match at Lolachat Primary School.

The pitch was alive with energy, but the message was serious: integrity matters.

Lolachat Subcounty Chief, Lorika Philip, urged the youth to stay honest and free from corruption. The out -of- school Youth Integrity Club in Lolachat Subcounty, made up of 50 young people, is using sports to inspire a new generation of leaders.

“Sports help us spot and train young leaders who can stand up for integrity in schools, workplaces, and communities,” explained KACC Integrity Officer Amina Lowakori.

The KACC Contract Monitoring Officer Sophia Lomongin added, “When games are fair — no cheating, no favoritism — people see what honesty looks like in action.”

KACC Executive Director,Dr. Ayub Mukisa thanked the embassies of Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland for their joint support of the effort.

He also expressed gratitude to the Nabilatuk District local government for partnering with KACC and promoting transparency within the district.