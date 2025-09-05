President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today flagged off National Resistance Movement (NRM) mobilizers from all over the country to sensitize the masses on different government programs aimed at lifting the lives of the wanainchi.

“It seems you are clear about the vision and strategy of NRM because that’s always the problem people, don’t know how to get out of poverty “ the President said during a meeting at State House,Entebbe.

The mobilizers were led by Hajat Amina Mukalazi.

President Museveni who is also the National chairman of the NRM party saluted the team for their dedication and hard work.

“ While we have been telling people that there are four sectors of the economy that help us to get out of poverty which include commercial agriculture, manufacturing and artisanship,services and ICT , you are right to talk about mobilization regarding how the society can get out of poverty,“he added.

President Museveni also asked the mobilizers to actively engage the masses in the fight against corruption and misuse of government funds meant to improve the lives of the population.

He pledged to support their SACCO initiative to uplift their livelihoods.

The group also presented to the President their Memorandum of Understanding, thanking the party national chairman for the good leadership that is steering Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.