The Anti-Corruption Court has granted bail to Prof. Wasswa Balunywa, former Principal of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), former Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, and now Chairperson of Busoga Royal Concepts. He is facing charges of abuse of office linked to alleged irregular staff recruitments.

On the first charge sheet, Prof. Balunywa was released on UGX 10 million cash bail, with each of his sureties bonded at UGX 100 million (non-cash). On the second charge sheet, he was ordered to pay UGX 5 million cash, while sureties were bonded at UGX 50 million (non-cash).

Among his sureties were Owekitiibwa Osman Ahmed Noor, the 2nd Deputy Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom who also once stood in for Dorothy Kisaka, former Kampala Executive Director, Hon. Milton Muwuma, Member of Parliament for Kigulu South and Ali Balunwa.

As part of the bail conditions, Prof. Balunywa’s passport and a land title for Bukoyo, Iganga were retained by the court.

The case has been adjourned to October 15, 2025, at 9:30 am for further hearing.

Prof. Balunywa maintains his innocence and has pledged to comply with all bail conditions as the trial proceeds.