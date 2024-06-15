President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met with the Special Envoy from the Republic of Sudan, H.E. Malik Agar at State Lodge, Nakasero.

H.E. Malik is the Deputy Chairperson of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters relating to the current state in Sudan and deliberated on frameworks for resolving the conflict in the country.