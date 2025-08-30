The Secretary-Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has implored Administrative Officers to reposition themselves strategically and professionally in order to remain relevant in their field of work.

“The landscape of public service is shifting rapidly. You must stay ahead through lifelong learning, commitment to duty and a proactive approach to emerging challenges. I implore you to build on what you have learned during this retreat and return to your stations with fresh minds, informed and ready to lead,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks yesterday while closing a 4-day 5th Administrative Officers’ Forum at Mbale Resort Hotel.

The forum which ran under the theme: “ Fostering Public Confidence through transparent and accountable governance”, brought together Undersecretaries, Principal Assistant Secretaries, Senior Assistant Secretaries and Assistant Secretaries from the central government.

He also urged the Under Secretaries and the senior administrators to continue mentoring their teams to achieve their common goals.

“No officer should be left behind. Let this retreat mark the beginning of renewed professional networks, peer learning, and shared accountability across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies,” he said.

Furthermore, Hajji Kakande advised that as the nation commences the implementation of the National Development Plan IV, each administrative officer should take keen and active interest in its implementation.

“Work closely with the Planners and all the other cadres. Knowledge is the foundation for leadership and it is only through deep engagement and awareness that you will command the respect and credibility you seek within government structures,” he said.

“The relevance and strength of an Administrative Officer lies in the ability to fully understand, coordinate, and provide strategic guidance across all functions of government. As administrators, you are expected to possess a comprehensive grasp of key government processes. In essence, you must be well-versed with the entire spectrum of government operations. It is this broad and deep understanding that empowers you to lead effectively, support decision-making, and uphold the standards of excellence expected within the public service.”

Hajji Kakande further conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe for her unwavering commitment to strengthening the Administrative Cadre.

“Her presence and insights during this Forum provided invaluable guidance, which I trust will continue to inspire and shape your professional journey,” he noted.

“As we come to the close of this Forum, I want to take a moment to reiterate our firm dedication as Office of the President, your mother ministry to the growth, development, and continued relevance of the Administrative Cadre. We remain deeply invested in supporting you not only in your current roles but in seeing this Cadre evolve, thrive, and take its rightful place at the heart of Public service delivery.”

Additionally, Hajji Kakande assured the administrators that he remains committed to ensuring that; when he eventually exits the civil service, he leaves behind a stronger, more resilient, and more respected Cadre, one that continues to uphold the values they stand for.

“I implore each of you to carry forward the lessons learned during this Forum into your daily work. Let your professionalism, your integrity, and your performance set the tone in every office you serve. Uphold the dignity and prestige of this Cadre, and above all serve with honour,” said Hajji Kakande who has been in active service for the past 40 years.

He also reminded the Administrative officers that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni through the NRM government has played a core role in empowering them by enhancing some of the salaries and that to appreciate him, they should endeavor to mobilise their colleagues and families to vote for him back to power in 2026.

“We should vote H.E again so that he can consolidate the gains of the NRM,” he said.

The Chairperson of the Public Administrators Association of Uganda, Dr. Freddie Emmanuel Mugunga thanked the Office of the President for organising the forum which has been very instrumental in building their capacity.

“We also thank the accounting officer of the respective ministries for facilitating the participants to take part in the forum,” he said.

Earlier on, Ambassador David Etuket took the officers through a paper on diplomacy and State Protocol.

He said while dealing with diplomacy and State protocol both domestic and diplomatic, national security is key and must be emphasized to protect the nation’s sovereignty and fundamental values.

“We also have secondary interests that may change over time and pose relatively less serious threats like the foreign policy. Foreign policy is an operational tool for advancing national interests.”

He also explained that foreign policy is a set of systematic actions pursued by the State to protect and promote its national interests when interacting with other states.

“Under foreign policy, we have international relations where a country interacts with other states and recognises international organizations in pursuit of national interests,” he said.

“Diplomacy is an art or skill for conducting International relations, and the purpose is to build relations, diplomatic negotiations and communications.”