A wave of propaganda has erupted within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth elections, following the circulation of a petition alleging fraud and irregularities in the party’s ongoing primaries. The document, purportedly authored by a faction of youth leaders, accuses Mr. Michael Toyota Kaguta, brother to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, of “disorganizing the party” by fronting candidates for key youth leadership positions.

However, credible sources within the party have since dismissed the petition as a calculated smear campaign, orchestrated by rivals seeking to undermine the growing popularity of Mercy Kanyesigye, a frontrunner in the race for National Female Youth MP on the NRM ticket.

Political insiders reveal that the mastermind behind the petition is a one Kampe Diana, who is contesting against Mercy Kanyesigye for the same position. In a classic case of political mudslinging, Diana and her camp are accused of drafting the petition to discredit Mercy’s candidature by roping in Toyota’s name and dragging in a second candidate, Kankwanzi Elizabeth, merely to create public confusion and dilute focus on the real target.

Support Surge For Mercy

Observers note that Mercy Kanyesigye has so far emerged as the most formidable contender, commanding overwhelming support across the country, particularly among grassroots youth structures. Her message of unity, empowerment, and practical solutions for youth unemployment has resonated with delegates, making her the biggest threat to her rivals.

“The petition is nothing but propaganda aimed at painting Mercy as a beneficiary of backdoor dealings, yet her strength lies in her organic support,” an NRM youth delegate from Western Uganda said. “They are scared because Mercy is winning clean and fair, so they resort to manufacturing scandals.”

Party Insiders Dismiss Fraud Claims

Senior NRM officials who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that no official evidence has been tabled to substantiate the claims of fake registers, pre-selected candidates, or illicit accreditation cards. Instead, the allegations appear designed to whip up discontent and tarnish reputations ahead of the decisive vote.

“This is not the first time internal competitors in the NRM have used petitions to blackmail opponents,” another official noted. “What is clear is that this one is politically engineered by a rival candidate whose influence is dwindling, and whose only weapon left is propaganda.”

Deflection Strategy Flops

By lumping in the names of other candidates such as Kankwanzi Elizabeth, the architects of the petition seemingly sought to deflect suspicion from their true intentions. Analysts argue that this is a deliberate tactic to disguise a personal vendetta as a broader concern for party democracy.

Yet on the ground, the narrative has backfired. Many youth supporters view the petition as evidence of desperation by those unable to match Mercy Kanyesigye’s widespread appeal and political organization.

Call For Mature Politics

As the NRM youth elections intensify, voices within the party are calling for restraint and maturity among aspirants. “This is the time to strengthen party unity, not tear it down with baseless accusations,” an NRM electoral commission official remarked.

For now, Mercy Kanyesigye remains undeterred, continuing her campaign trail with a message focused on empowering young Ugandans. And as the propaganda war unfolds, it seems the smear tactics may only serve to consolidate her growing base.