Market vendors in Wobulenzi Town Council, Luweero District have been urged to focus on improving their livelihoods through engaging in income generating enterprises.

The appeal was made today as State House officials led by the Senior Presidential Advisor-Elderly, Princess Pauline Nassolo and the Special Presidential Assistant in charge of Women Affairs, Ms. Flora Kabibi delivered President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s business booster package to vendors in Movit and Bimbo Markets.

Each of the 82 vendors received Shs100,000.

“Let’s not be divided by politics. Let’s work together so that we can achieve our common goal of improving our livelihoods,” Princess Nassolo said.

Princess Nassolo informed the vendors that President Museveni decided to support them directly so that they can grow their businesses and stabilize their household incomes.

“H.E the President is aware that you never benefited from Emyooga and also some of you are yet to receive the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds. So he decided to send you this support as you wait to benefit from other government programs,” she noted.

“This money is not for buying meat or buying clothes, it’s meant to be added into your businesses to improve them.”

Princess Nassolo however explained that some people were not benefiting from the various government poverty alleviation programs because they voted for wrong leaders [the opposition].

“Please vote for the right leaders who take your interests as a priority for effective service delivery,”she said.

She further appealed to the vendors to continue supporting President Museveni because he is a visionary leader who cares about their socio-economic transformation.

On her part, Ms. Kabibi informed the vendors that after a successful enhancement of Uganda’s infrastructure, the President is now focusing on improving the household incomes of all Ugandans.

“This support may be little but it has a big impact if wisely utilized,” she said.

“Vote for President Museveni and the NRM government in the upcoming elections for more development.”

Hajji Abubaker Kalume, the NRM flag bearer for Katikamu South Parliamentary seat thanked President Museveni for the financial support to ordinary Ugandans such as the vendors.

He also called upon the vendors to reciprocate President Museveni’s good gesture by voting for him and the NRM government back to power in the 2026 general elections.

The vendors expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the financial support, assuring him that they will utilise the funds well to improve their household income.

The Chairperson of Movit Market, Ms. Nakidde Robinah commended the President for empowering them financially.

“We thank you, Your Excellency, for this additional capital to our businesses. On behalf of my fellow vendors we promise to use this money well to grow our businesses,”she said.

“The team you sent to us from the State House has delivered the package well.”

Another vendor, Ms. Nalumansi Hanifah, who deals in onions, assured the team that she will inject the additional capital from the President into her business.

Another vendor, Ms. Coster Namutebi, who says she took part in the liberation struggle of 1981-1986 that brought the NRM government into power, was also thankful to President Museveni for always working for the people.

“Your Excellency, I took part in the war and I was part of the bush war fighters at Kiwanguzi and Kileku. Thank you for the support ,Your Excellency,” said Ms. Namutebi who sells vegetables.