KABALE, Uganda — Uganda’s State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives (Industry), David Bahati, announced he is “consulting widely” after the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary election for Ndorwa County West. Bahati, who was not declared the winner of the July 17 vote, reaffirmed his commitment to continued service for his constituents.

Addressing reporters on Friday, Bahati explained that the NRM primaries were “deeply flawed” and “fraught with tension and allegations of electoral irregularities.”

Official results released by Kabale District NRM Registrar Babra Ainebyona show Counsel Eliab Naturinda Mporera was declared the winner with 25,027 votes (50.9%). Bahati received 23,759 votes (48.3%), while a third contender, Mwesigwa Edward, garnered 416 votes (0.8%).

Bahati’s complaint stems from results in approximately seven polling stations within Kamuganguzi sub-county, where he was defeated. In those villages, the number of people lining up to vote reportedly surpassed the number of registered voters.

Bahati emphasized his dedication to the democratic process, signaling he is exploring his next steps while maintaining focus on serving his constituents.

He cited several alleged irregularities during the voting, including voter harassment and intimidation. Bahati assured his supporters their concerns “are being taken seriously.” He added, “We are reviewing the entire process and consulting widely on the appropriate course of action.”

The long-serving legislator urged his supporters to remain calm and united, stressing that their voice remains central to his decisions. “Let us be patient. Our focus is service, not just positions,” he affirmed.

Bahati, who also serves as the NRM Chairperson for Kabale District, has been a central figure in the region’s development and politics for two decades. His message of resilience and continued service was met with hope among many supporters for a peaceful resolution and ongoing development in Ndorwa County West.