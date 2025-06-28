The Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda yesterday held a memorial service for his late wife, Gladys Aliyinza.

The service took place at Haji Kirunda’s home in Ntawo, Mukono Municipality.

The late Aliyinza passed on last year on 27th June, 2024 in a tragic accident in Luuka District.

The Chief Guest, the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng thanked Haji Kirunda for being a strong man and a good father to his children.

“We are here to remember the life of our dear sister, friend, mother and wife, Gladys. It is now one year since she passed on. We give glory to God because he gives and takes and we cannot argue about that. When you lose your beloved one, it’s really a trying moment but I thank Haji Faruk for taking this in graciously and he is moving on well,”Dr. Aceng said.

“Haji Faruk thank you very much for being a good father to the children and for continuing Gladys’ legacy through Annet Nabirye. Annet is now in Gladys’ life as her successor,we should support her. Thank you for supporting Nabirye’s political aspirations.”

Dr. Aceng also hailed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for giving Haji Kirunda an opportunity to serve the government.

“Haji Kirunda is a man of integrity and a man of his word. He is also a hard working person. H.E the President saw some good qualities in him and that is why he chose to work with him,” she said.

The Minister further expressed gratitude to Haji Kirunda for being a very good friend to her.

“I have worked with Haji Faruk, we clicked and that’s why we are good friends.”

On the other hand, Dr. Aceng urged Ms. Nabirye,the Luuka Woman MP aspirant and sister to the late Aliyinza, to maintain the aspect of respect and humility when she makes it to Parliament in 2026.

“Trust God and be respectful. I have seen some female MPs who have become something else to the extent of forgetting their families, they feel they are on top of the world.”

Furthermore, Dr. Aceng tasked leaders to offer effective service delivery to Ugandans.

“It should be a service above self. Serving people should be our goal,we are a huge team of mobilizers, let’s work for our government.”

Dr. Aceng also pledged that the government will upgrade the health facility in Luuka where Aliyinza died from; from Health Centre III to IV and also accord it an ambulance.

Haji Kirunda said the past year has not been an easy one due to the challenges they faced as family. He however thanked his friends and well wishers for standing with his family in the trying moment.

“Dr. Aceng, thank you for being a real friend to this family. A friend who is always there in good or bad is a real friend,” he noted.

“Every person who is here has played a role in our family especially during the trying moment when my wife passed on. We have invited you to officially appreciate you for standing with us. In a special way, I would like to thank Sr. Grace Akiror and the Dean of RDCs, Justine Mbabazi, among others for the encouragement and support when we lost Gladys. 27th June, 2024 was really a trying moment for me and my family.”

Haji Kirunda also recognised a group of youth who tried to save the life of Aliyinza after the accident. He gave each one of them a motorcycle and pledged to build for them a single bedroom house each before Christmas this year.

“They didn’t care about the money or other valuables she had in the car, all they cared for was to save her life. Unfortunately, we lost her,” he said.

“As a family, we bought beds to be given to health facilities in town councils and sub-counties in Luuka District. We shall give five beds to each health facility.”

Haji Kirunda also advised Ugandans especially politicians to always listen to the advice or messages they receive, saying such can save them from danger.

He explained that before Aliyinza’s death, they received numerous warning signs against her life, but they ignored.

“But all in all it was her time. It was God’s timing. Gladys was a very prayerful woman and she had a Bible which she read and I kept it up to now. We are optimistic that Gladys is in the right place now.”

The Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat, Dr. Sr. Grace Akiror revealed how she got to know the Kirundas.

“I got to know Haji Faruk at the State House where I worked as supervisor for the NAADS program. The President then transferred me to the Office of the President, Faruk followed me. Haji Kirunda made sure that I got to know the members of his family and that’s how I got to know Gladys,” she said.

“We thank God for the grace He has given Haji Faruk. We pray for him and his family. He needs our prayers since he is now the mother and father to the children.”

The Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Research– RDC Secretariat, Dr. Dan Ssekiboobo, who spoke on behalf of the Kirundas’ friends, described the late Aliyinza as a jolly, cheerful and smiling friend to all of them.

“We remember Gladys for the joy and warmth she brought unto us and in the Kirunda home. When she was at home, it was full board, the children and all the guests burst out of confidence, hope and encouragement. And she built this around everyone she met and through the wonderful prayer life she exhibited,” he said.

“We are confident that these values and virtues will flow to her children and to the siblings. Her legacy will remain with those she touched and inspired, with those who looked to her for answers and solutions and with the family of Haji Faruk Kirunda.”

Additionally, Dr. Ssekiboobo disclosed that in Aliyinza, Busoga and Uganda lost a very active leader who thought fast, acted fast and had the people’s problems at heart.

“Busoga lost tremendously because Gladys was among the upcoming young leaders who would ably fill the gaps being left behind by the old folks. Luuka was at the heels of getting a lobbyist, a fast thinker, a coordinator of things, a driver of things and a change agent.”

The Dean of RDCs, Ms. Justine Mbabazi noted that the function aimed at celebrating the life and legacy of the late Aliyinza.

“We are still remembering what she did and up to day, we are still saluting her for the job well done,”she said.

“Allow me to thank God for the life of Haji Faruk Kirunda and his family. Haji Kirunda is a people-centered person. All of us who are here love him and he loves us too.”

Rev. Canon Moses Dhikange from Central Busoga Diocese said it was unfortunate that Haji Kirunda lost his wife at a young age but asked him to always rely on holy books for spiritual purposes and guidance.

“Death does not stop God’s mission. As long as one goes and others remain, the mission goes on. We want to encourage you Haji and your children to carry on with the mission of God,” he said.

“There’s no cease or stopping in God’s mission. As we remember our beloved Gladys, keep that in mind. We encourage you never to lose hope even the people who are here and other Ugandans have hope in you Haji.”

Canon Dhikange further thanked President Museveni for loving and empowering Haji Kirunda.

“He is a sincere man. I’m a Christian but he is the man I trust even though he is a Muslim. He is a right man, he is coordinating the whole of Uganda.”

The District Khadi of Mukono, Sheikh Abbas Ssenkuba Zubairi prayed to God to continue strengthening Haji Kirunda and his family and give them more courage following the loss of their beloved one.

“The good thing is that despite their mother dying when they are young, the children still have a loving father who cares for them,” he said.

He also encouraged parents to love their children unconditionally when they are still alive, but cautioned them to groom them into responsible citizens.

“Love your children because no one will ever love them more than you. Love them but also groom them to be morally upright.”

Sheikh Ssenkuba further hailed Haji Kirunda for being an exceptional public servant who works for the interests of Ugandans.

“He loves and cares for the people,” he emphasized.

At the same function, the guest preacher Sheikh Shafiq Mafo preached unity, peace, brotherhood and well wishing.

“If you wish yourself well, why do you wish others bad?” he asked.

He also tasked the attendees to work hard and improve their lives, saying that people love those who are well off.

“Always have a peace of mind. When you have that peace of mind, you will live well and in harmony with others. You should also pray for God’s blessings.”

Sheikh Mafo further asked believers to always thank God for the gift of life because it’s precious.

“Haji Kirunda, thank God for the gift of life. Even though God took your wife, he has kept you and your children alive.”

On her part, Ms. Nabirye thanked Dr. Aceng for being a good friend to the late Aliyinza.

“Your coming here shows that you really love us. Our other guests thank you for coming also. Gladys was very special to me. She was my best friend and vice versa. We pray to God to continue strengthening us,” she said.

“Gladys had a dream of becoming a Woman MP for Luuka and the dream is still alive with me and we shall finalize it.Thank you for the support.”

She also appreciated Haji Kirunda for the support towards their family.

The memorial service was attended by RDCs, friends of the Kirundas, among others.