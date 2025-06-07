President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has praised the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, for her loyalty and effective grassroots mobilization for the National Resistance Movement (NRM). He made the remarks during a thanksgiving ceremony held at Iringa Township Primary School in Buyende District.

While addressing guests, President Museveni warned NRM members against forming political camps within the party. He reminded leaders that the NRM was founded to fight division based on religion and tribe, unlike the old political parties.

“I thank my daughter Babirye for highlighting this issue. The NRM believes in politics based on shared national interests. Our principles are patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy,” he said.

Focus on Unity and Development

The President urged leaders to practice politics of unity, not selfishness. “If you have disagreements, discuss them respectfully. We are all in the same party. Let’s focus on development and improving the lives of Ugandans,” he added.

He called on the people of Busoga to take personal responsibility in fighting poverty by engaging in wealth creation. He explained that development (like roads and schools) benefits everyone, but wealth is personal and must be worked for individually.

“You can live next to a tarmac road and still be poor. Don’t wait for the government alone—start with what you have and chase poverty out of your home,” he said.

Job Creation and Education

On unemployment, the President encouraged Ugandans to engage in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, and services. He explained that government jobs are limited, and most employment opportunities are in the private sector.

President Museveni also pushed for the full implementation of free education in government schools. He urged school leaders and stakeholders to remove all barriers to access and warned against charging unnecessary fees.

“We’ve been discussing free education since 1997. Let the children study without being sent home for fees,” he said.

Support for Youth and Skills Training

To address skills gaps, the President noted that government skilling centres have been established to train young people and help them find employment.

Babalanda’s Testimony and Service

President Museveni also thanked God for Minister Babalanda’s recovery from COVID-19 in 2021, shortly after she was appointed minister.

“Babirye is a committed leader and mobilizer. I met her through her work with women’s groups, and I saw her dedication to serving the people,” he said.

Hon. Babalanda shared her personal journey—from humble beginnings to her appointment as Minister. She described her near-death experience with COVID-19 and the President’s support during that time.

“When I fell sick, the President stood with me. Even while I was recovering, the Office of the Presidency continued operating. I thank God and my colleagues who helped me through,” she said.

She also thanked the President for encouraging her to return to school, a move that led her to earn a degree and continue her service with greater skill.

Call for 2026 Presidential Bid

During the event, Hon. Babalanda revealed that leaders from Busoga had agreed to support President Museveni as the NRM National Chairman and presidential candidate for the 2026 elections. She said this decision was made during a sub-regional meeting held on June 3, 2025.

Government Projects and Commitments

President Museveni pledged to tarmac roads in the region, including Kamuli Road, Jinja–Budondo Road, and Walukoko–Luuka Road. He also donated Shs 100 million towards the construction of a Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the area.

Hon. Moses Magogo, MP for Budiope East, thanked the President for supporting farmers through the Sugarcane (Amendment) Bill and for improving services in the region. He assured the President of continued support from Buyende and the wider Busoga Sub-region.

The event was attended by ministers, MPs, local leaders, RDCs, religious leaders, and members of the public.