In a landmark move poised to revolutionise Uganda’s coffee industry, the country has flagged off its first-ever export consignment of roasted coffee to Serbia.

This significant achievement marks a pivotal shift from exporting raw commodities to value-added products, promising enhanced economic opportunities and a new era of industrialisation for the East African nation.

The flagging-off ceremony, held in Bugolobi, Kampala, was abuzz with optimism and a sense of historical significance. Odrek Rwabogo, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), eloquently articulated the vision behind this transformative step as a new era and a tremendous shift in Uganda’s export sector.

“For too long, we were taught to grow and move away from processing markets. This is really turning this model upside down and saying, ‘No, no, we’ll go to the market’,” Rwabogo declared, emphasising the newfound confidence and experience gained from meticulously testing the entire coffee ecosystem.

He highlighted the rigorous testing process involved in perfecting the roasted coffee profiles. “You have a roaster that has done over 124 different test profiles just to get four,” he explained, underlining the commitment to quality and market suitability. Rwabogo also revealed ambitious plans for global expansion, with a similar container of liquid espresso already destined for Detroit in the US market, and future ventures into Southern Europe and neighbouring African countries.

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero, underscored the broader implications of this export. “Uganda is stepping into the global industrial landscape, not as a spectator, but as a contributor, an innovator and a force of value,” she stated.

Dr. Musenero characterised this moment as Uganda’s “first industrial revolution,” a unique blend of new technologies and Africa’s powerful cultural legacy. She also shared a personal commitment that fueled her drive: “There was a moment when the coffee debate was so violent that I made a resolution in my heart, even before I was a minister, that I would contribute to making export value-added coffee a reality in Uganda.”

Borris Stojkov of YUGO-VIC, the exporter, provided insights into the intricate journey of coffee from farm to foreign market. He detailed the extensive process, from cherry picking and drying to milling, quality testing, and the two-and-a-half-week roasting period for a 15,000 kg container.

“The biggest challenge is, of course, we need this new technology that allows to gain extra shelf in terms of months,” Stoikov noted, highlighting the technical advancements aimed at preserving freshness. He stressed the importance of market confirmation: “You need to have a market maker. It’s confirmed that the moment it lands, the taste is okay. So this is where you need real partners.”

Ms. Lynette B. Bagonza, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, representing Minister Gen. Willison Mbasu Mbadi, highlighted the economic benefits of this strategic shift. She revealed that trade between Uganda and Serbia is growing, with Uganda exporting approximately $10.3 million worth of goods to Serbia in 2023, primarily agricultural products.

“While unprocessed coffee sells for approximately $2.5 per kilogram, processed coffee can fetch up to $40 per kilogram,” Ms. Bagonza explained, emphasising the substantial increase in value. She also underscored the role of the Uganda Connect Trade Hub in Belgrade, launched in July 2023 by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, as a crucial bridge for facilitating such exports.

This inaugural shipment of roasted coffee signifies a monumental stride for Uganda, moving beyond historical economic models to embrace value addition and establish itself as a significant player in the global coffee market. With strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and a firm commitment to quality, Uganda is brewing a future of prosperity, one roasted bean at a time.