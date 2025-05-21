Peace Service Ambassador Milton Kambula has issued a passionate call urging Ugandans to reject tribalism, religious intolerance, and divisive politics, as Uganda edges closer to the 2026 General Elections,

Speaking during a televised national debate on UBCTV, Amb. Kambula, who is also the President of the Global Peace Foundation (GPF) Uganda chapter stressed the urgent need for the country—and the continent—to embrace leadership grounded in unity, peace, and a transformative African vision.

“We must say no to politics that divide, and yes to politics that unite and revive Africa,” he said.

Kambula cautioned that Africa’s progress remains hostage to leaders who are more interested in regime survival than continental development. He warned that without a shift in political mindsets, Uganda risks perpetuating a cycle of disunity and stagnation.

In a thought-provoking appeal, Kambula invoked the legacies of Africa’s most revered visionary leaders—Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, and Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere—describing them as martyrs of a united Africa. “Their vision cost them their lives,” he said, “but their dreams of a sovereign, economically independent Africa still live on.”

He singled out Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, the current interim president of Burkina Faso, as a beacon of modern Pan-African leadership. “Traoré has not allowed his government to be intimidated by the Global North. He’s pushing economic self-sufficiency in key sectors like agriculture and mining,” Kambula noted.

A Call to Reject Divisive Leadership

Amb. Kambula’s remarks come at a time when political tribalism and sectarian rhetoric are threatening to undermine national cohesion in Uganda. “We are seeing leaders today invoking tribal sentiments for political gain. That is dangerous. Uganda must not be divided by religion or tribe,” he warned.

He challenged voters to evaluate candidates based on their vision for the nation and Africa as a whole, rather than on ethnic or religious affiliations. “Don’t vote for any political party or leader that sows division. Africa needs leaders who can think beyond their term limits and see the bigger picture,” Kambula emphasized.

Reiterating the African philosophy of Ubuntu—living for the greater good—Kambula urged Ugandans to build a shared future rooted in unity. “Our disunity only holds us back. We must unite now—regardless of religion, tribe, or political party—and prioritize the agenda of a united Uganda,” he said.

He further called for African constitutions to reflect the values of Pan-Africanism and long-term development. “We no longer need five-year manifestos. We need intergenerational visions—those that will impact the continent for centuries to come.”

With tensions beginning to simmer ahead of the 2026 polls, Kambula’s powerful message serves as a timely reminder of the perils of identity-based politics and the promise of visionary leadership.