Ofwono Opondo, a 61-year-old Ugandan government spokesperson, has declared his candidacy for the newly created Eastern Uganda elderly MP seat on NBSFrontline , a prominent political talk show, following his retirement from a 12-year tenure at the Uganda Media Centre. Opondo, who served on political secondment by President Yoweri Museveni, expressed confidence in his energy and ability to represent the elderly, a demographic he believes needs stronger representation in Parliament.

Uganda’s Parliament recently passed the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill 2020, creating five new seats for elderly representatives—one for each region (Central, Eastern, Northern, Western) and a national female seat.

These representatives are elected by Elders’ Councils, comprising delegates from districts within each region, with the national female MP elected by the National Elders’ Council. This move aims to address the historical underrepresentation of the elderly, as highlighted by MPs like Cecilia Ogwal during the bill’s debate, aligning them with other special interest groups in the House, such as the army, youth, and women.

To qualify as an elderly MP in Uganda, a candidate must be at least 60 years old, a Ugandan citizen, and a registered voter. They must also demonstrate a commitment to advocating for elderly issues, often requiring endorsement by their respective regional Elders’ Council.

For Opondo, contesting the Eastern Uganda seat aligns with his roots and political experience, though his candidacy may stir debate given his outspoken history within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Opondo’s political ambitions follow his 2024 public clash with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, whom he called “entitled,” underscoring tensions within the NRM as succession debates loom ahead of 2026.

A staunch Museveni loyalist, Opondo has maintained that the president will not step down soon, a stance that may shape his campaign narrative. As he steps into this new role, Opondo’s bid for the Eastern Uganda elderly MP seat marks a significant shift in his career, reflecting both his personal aspirations and Uganda’s evolving political landscape.