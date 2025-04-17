In a bold move to champion community development, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), has announced he will forgo all allowances accrued since his appointment in March 2024. The funds, he revealed on X, will be channeled to a functioning women’s Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) before December 2025, aiming to empower women across the country.

Kainerugaba, a polarizing figure in Uganda’s political and military landscape, shared his decision on April 16, 2025, stating, “I refused all the allowances I was supposed to get as CDF. I am saving them all and will give them to a functioning SACCO for women in the country.”

This gesture, according to his supporters, aligns with his public role as chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a platform often used to rally grassroots support and project a pro-people image.

SACCOs remain a cornerstone of Uganda’s economic empowerment framework, especially for women. With over 2,065 registered SACCOs as of 2015, these cooperatives—often supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives—drive financial inclusion, offering women and young adults access to credit and savings tools. Research from ScienceDirect highlights the challenges women face in accessing such initiatives, noting that socioeconomic barriers and gender norms often hinder participation. Kainerugaba’s contribution could help bridge this gap, providing a lifeline to women-led enterprises.

Reactions

However, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters like @BalaamAteenyiDr praised the CDF, saying, “Thank you Afande CDF for loving our mothers,” while @kamukamafredie suggested expanding the initiative to support orphans. Conversely, critics such as @LekishonLaban were scathing, alleging that Kainerugaba’s family has “looted the country more than enough,” framing the donation as a political stunt ahead of the 2026 elections. The hashtag #UBK (United Behind Kainerugaba) trended alongside the post, signaling his growing support base amid speculation of a presidential bid, despite President Yoweri Museveni’s dismissal of succession plans.

Kainerugaba’s tenure as CDF has been marred by controversy. A 2020 International Criminal Court complaint accused him of human rights abuses during his time as commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC). His history of provocative tweets, including threats to invade Kenya and attacks on opposition leader Bobi Wine, has also drawn criticism for promoting tribalism and undermining diplomatic relations. Yet, this latest move paints a different picture—one of a leader seeking to win hearts through philanthropy.

As Uganda navigates a complex political landscape, Kainerugaba’s decision to redirect his allowances underscores the growing intersection of military influence and social good. Whether this will translate into lasting impact for women’s empowerment or merely serve as a stepping stone for political ambition remains to be seen.

