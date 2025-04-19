The Deputy Commander of the Special Forces Command (DCSFC), Brig Gen. Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru, has revealed that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Peace keeping troops in Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, have been able to perform exceptionally because of professionalism and the trust the soldiers have in the Commander-In-Chief (CIC), H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Brig Gen. Nyakikuru made the revelation on Friday 18th April, 2025, at the SFC headquarters in Entebbe while presiding over the piping and decoration ceremony of over 40 SFC officers who were recently promoted by the Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF.

“Promotion is absolutely a signature of a lively and functioning army under the good stewardship of the visionary leadership of the CiC and our passionate CDF,” Brig Gen. Nyakikuru said.

Brig Gen. Nyakikuru who represented the Commander of SFC, said UPDF is now conducting refresher, professional and line courses such as senior level training at the Senior Command and Staff Course in Kimaka, Junior Command and Staff Course in Jinja, Company Commander’s Course running in the various army academies across the country.

Elaborating on the criteria for taking up these courses, the DCSFC said the officers are genuinely selected not based on who is who, or knowing someone.

He specifically thanked the CDF, Gen. Kainerugaba for rejuvenating the UPDF.

“There’s a big difference now because we are not where we used to be compared to the year 2000,”he said.

Brig Gen. Nyakikuru also used the same occasion to thank His Excellency President Museveni for turning the UPDF into a motivated and professional army.

He reaffirmed the CDF’s commitment in fighting corruption in the force.

He revealed that when you visit troops in battlefields or in respective stations, they are happy because their welfare is now being catered for and that they get what they are entitled to get because corruption is being fought.

In conclusion , Brig Gen. Nyakikuru said military promotion is a powerful motivation tool because it increases responsibilities at different levels and it also carries potential for career advancement.

In his address to the promoted officers, the Chief of Staff of SFC (COS-SFC), Brig Gen. Paul Namawa reiterated that this achievement should not only be attributed to individuals but also to the entire UPDF as well as the strategic leadership, as well to those who have guided the army to reach where it is now.

“We are celebrating how far UPDF and Uganda have gone and we should carry on with the revolution and duties that our predecessors long started,” Gen. Namawa remarked.

He also thanked His Excellency the President and the CDF for guiding and leading this effort, saying it’s the sole duty of all officers and men to defend and sustain it. He advised them to remain firm, and consistent, as they perform their mission as expected.

Lt Col. Sam Kabwera, the Senior most officer who spoke on behalf of the newly decorated colleagues, expressed his deepest appreciation to His Excellency the President, the CDF, Commander-Special Forces Command Maj Gen. David Mugisha and the entire SFC leadership for the trust and confidence they put in them that enabled their elevation to the next rank.

“Special gratitude goes out to our leaders, fellow officers and commanders in SFC for their dedication, resilience and unwavering commitment to duty. As we add on these ranks today, we are aware of our responsibilities that come along with them, and pledge to lead with integrity as we continue to uphold the values of our defence forces while we are serving our motherland Uganda with passion and honour, ” Lt Col. Kabwera added.

On 7th March, 2025, His Excellency the President approved the promotion of 500 officers across the divide of the UPDF of whom 46 officers belonged to SFC, among whom 18 are Lieutenant Colonels, 04 Majors, 10 Captains and 14 Second Lieutenants. They were presented for decoration and piping by the Director Human Resource Management SFC, Col. John Mango.