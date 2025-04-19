President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday attended a thanksgiving service in honour of the legacy of the late Yoweri and Esta Rutamwebwa.

The service was held at Mutanoga Dairy Farm in Rushere, Kiruhura District.

During the service, President Museveni praised the couple for their unwavering faith and commitment to uplifting their community through both spiritual and material means.

President Museveni highlighted the transformative impact of Yoweri and Esta’s Christian conversion amidst deep-rooted traditions.

“Banyankore and Bahororo are deeply rooted in culture, but Yoweri and Esta coupled it with Christianity.”

This spiritual journey not only enriched their own lives but also motivated them to settle and contribute to the socio-economic development of their community.

The President also shared his personal connection with the Rutamwebwa family, recounting his first meeting with them when he was just 14 years old. He reflected on their dedication to hard work and community betterment, emphasizing the importance of adopting modern agricultural practices.

“I urge everyone to follow their example by embracing better agricultural methods such as zero grazing and effective land management,” he advised.

President Museveni emphasized bush clearing in farms where if done 1 square mile of land would graze 300 cows and plant grass for silage from which 1 acre of land can feed 12 local cows or 8 friesian cows.

As a testament to their lasting influence, the children of Yoweri and Esta revealed plans to further establish Bishops Girls School in their parents’ memory.

In support of this initiative, President Museveni pledged a donation of Ugx 100 million and a school bus, underlining the importance of girl-child education.

Mr. Emmanuel Tayebwa, one of the couple’s children, expressed gratitude for the profound impact their parents had on the family and community.

He remarked: “Their lives continue to shape our future and inspire us to achieve more.”

The thanksgiving service was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, among other dignitaries.