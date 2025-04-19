Jinja City Council Speaker Bernard Mbayo, a member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has written a strongly-worded letter to President Yoweri Museveni, urging him to intervene in the deplorable state of roads in Jinja City.

In a 5-page-solution-focused letter on the Council letterhead with Reference CR851, Mbayo, who is pursuing a law degree programme at the privately-run Cavendish University paints a vivid picture of the challenges faced by the city’s business community and residents due to poor road infrastructure.

“…As a city, we have 516km of roads to look after, and the progress of upgrading these roads is slow, with only 3km of roads upgraded on average every 2-3 years, at this rate, it would take over 200 years to resolve the issue…”, he writes.

Mbayo’s quarrel is with the poor state of the road network, particularly the 10km Walukuba road stretch, which houses over 10 high tax-paying companies that contribute significantly to the central government’s revenue.

The companies affected include Nile Agro Industries Ltd which has about 20 subsidiaries, Engano Millers Ltd (former Grain Milling Ltd), MMI Steel Uganda Ltd, Sunbelt Industries Ltd, Madhvani Steel Uganda Ltd, Bidco Uganda Ltd, Aluminum Giant Uganda Ltd, Busoga Forestry Ltd, Abyssinia Iron and Steel Uganda Ltd and Maganjo Millers Ltd, among others.

“…these industries bring about 350-400MUSD as revenue to the national treasury by way of taxes and local revenue needed for service delivery, it sounds like some ungrateful farmer who milks daily but is not ready or willing to give the cow hay or other feeds to sustain the steady flow of milk…”, the FDC strong man eyeing the Jinja City South West Constituency notes.

Bernard Mbayo’s direct stunning plea to the President, who is the Fountain of Honour is loud and clear that Museveni who is the legally sworn-in president and budget holder by virtue of being constitutionally the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development should expedite the Uganda Cities and Municipalities Infrastructure Development (UCIMID) program to focus on direct infrastructural development in Uganda’s newly created cities.

The UCMID program is an extension of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program.

UCMID aims to enhance institutional performance of municipal councils to improve urban service delivery, focusing on infrastructure development.

UCMID is expected to focus on developing urban roads, drainage channels, and local economic infrastructure in 15 new municipalities, joining the 33 municipalities and cities already under USMID.

He also urges the president to construct the 127km Jinja-Budondo-Mbulamuti-Kamuli road, which has become Museveni’s political campaign hymn every electoral cycle since 2006.

Mbayo highlights the potential for collaboration with Colas Uganda Ltd, which has offered to conduct a feasibility study on the city’s roads and fund the study, while seeking a funder to upgrade 200km of roads in two financial years.

“…the process of signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement has moved too slow, Mr. President…,” Mbayo notes.

Beyond the roads, Mbayo’s letter touches on other pressing issues affecting the city, including environmental concerns, youth unemployment, and ICT development.

In a rare gesture not common among Uganda’s opposition politicians, Mbayo commends President Museveni’s personal contribution of 2.5MUSD towards the development of an ICT park in Jinja City and urges him to support local initiatives.

In a remarkable display of bipartisanship, Mbayo, an FDC member, concludes his letter by emphasizing the benefits of improved infrastructure for businesses, investors, and job creation without seeking to score political points

In a rare gesture, Bernard Mbayo used the letter to commend President Yoweri Museveni for his efforts to develop the Source of River Nile, a world heritage site that attracts hundreds of local and international visitors annually.

Mbayo praised the President’s decision to allocate 15 billion Uganda shillings to elevate the site, which is expected to boost tourism and the local economy.

The project, which is almost halfway done, aims to create a one-stop centre for visitors, providing them with a more enjoyable and memorable experience.

Mbayo believes that this will encourage visitors to spend more time and dollars in Jinja City, thereby boosting the local economy.

“…as a city government, we struggled to add value to the Source of the River Nile, to increase visitor experience at that world heritage site, I want to sincerely appreciate and thank the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities for allocating 15 billion Uganda shillings to us to develop some much-needed infrastructure here…”, the FDC man applauds Museveni.

Mbayo’s praise for the President’s efforts is notable, given his affiliation with the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Analysts say willingness to acknowledge the President’s contributions to the development of Jinja City demonstrates a commitment to putting the interests of the city and its residents above partisan politics.

The development of the Source of River Nile is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs and generating revenue for businesses in Jinja City. As the project nears completion, residents and visitors alike are eagerly anticipating the benefits it will bring.

“…as an opposition FDC, I do not know how to advise you on what an improved infrastructure can do to your party, but as a leader, I stand firm saying it facilitates business operations and attract investors but also create jobs, boost revenue which in turn enhances service delivery to the citizenry…,” Mbayo writes.

However, there are fears that the letter might not reach the President’s desk due to the alleged influence of the so called “mafias” within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) who want to be the only ones to table issues to the President.

Others fear that the letter might be seen as an attempt by Mbayo to gain political mileage from the president despite his efforts to act in a mature and civil manner.

As the letter tries to make its way to the President’s desk, many are left wondering whether Mbayo’s pleas will fall on deaf ears.

According to commentators, with complaints that a handful of individuals have made it extremely difficult to access the president, it remains to be seen whether Mbayo’s efforts will yield tangible results.

Only time will tell if the President will take notice of Jinja City’s development needs and respond accordingly, bringing hope and relief to the city’s residents and business community.