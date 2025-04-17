President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today officially commissioned key infrastructure projects under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program in Mubende Municipality.

The commissioned projects include newly constructed urban roads and a modern market facility.

Addressing residents during the ceremony, President Museveni expressed his satisfaction with the improvements in the municipality’s infrastructure.

“I am happy to be here today to commission the road and market projects. The roads are clean, the town is well-organized, and this is going to attract more business people to come and work here,” he said.

The President, who was on a regional tour to assess the progress of wealth creation initiatives and the implementation of the Parish Development Model in Greater Mubende, used the occasion to caution local government authorities against excessive taxation of market vendors.

“I have heard complaints about high taxes. If you overtax the people, they will abandon the town. Don’t be too greedy,” President Museveni warned.

He also emphasized that the new market is intended to benefit the less privileged, urging the affluent to respect this purpose.

Reflecting on Uganda’s historical development, the President noted how urban growth stems from rural productivity. He cited Masaka as an example, which grew due to its coffee exports. He also recounted his 1963 efforts to organize cattle keepers in Rushere, which led to the growth of a sustainable dairy economy and eventually, a thriving urban area.

“I want Mubende to follow a similar model—strong village-based constituencies that generate income. Every household should have food and a source of sustainable income,” he said.

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, informed the President that Mubende Municipal Council received UGX 63 billion under the USMID program over the past five years. With this funding, the municipality has constructed 8.394 kilometers of tarmacked roads, complete with street lighting, drainage systems and signage.

“These developments have significantly enhanced security and enabled extended business hours, thereby boosting the local economy,” Hon. Nabakooba reported.

In addition, a new taxi park and market facility were constructed at a cost of UGX 13.98 billion. The market is expected to provide employment opportunities for over 100,000 people and support the transport sector by functioning as a central hub for public transit.

The commissioning event was attended by various dignitaries, including cabinet ministers, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), the Town Clerk and community members.