President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today called on journalists to take a lead role in promoting East African integration and defending government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

According to the President, the journalists should use their platforms to promote national development.

While meeting journalists of Greater Mubende at State Lodge- Mubende, the President emphasized that the media has a critical role to play in shaping public discourse and building a unified, economically viable region.

The meeting was part of the Presidential Assessment tour of the Parish Development Model ( PDM) in the Greater Mubende which commenced on April 15th, 2025.

“You, the journalists, should be at the forefront of promoting regional integration. Sensitize the public through radio and media platforms. Those who are still focusing on Buganda, Ankole, or other regions in isolation are making a mistake. Uganda alone is not enough,” President Museveni said.

He gave a personal example, saying that although he is a cattle keeper from Ankole, it is people in other regions like Kampala who create demand for his milk and beef, not fellow Banyankole who also produce the same goods.

“We need the East African market. Internal markets are limited. That’s why we always tell you that this is not just about economics, it’s also about politics. Regional integration will help us get better prices through a wider market,” he added.

Switching focus to the Parish Development Model, President Museveni challenged journalists to act as watchdogs, educating the public about the program and exposing those misusing the funds meant for the poor.

“We brought PDM money to help the poor. How do leaders come in and take it? You must defend your people’s money. Use your media platforms to expose those who are not serving. Tell the people that some of these problems come from voting in the wrong leaders,” President Museveni said.

He explained that the PDM funds are meant to flow from the Ministry of Finance, through banks to SACCOS, and questioned the involvement of parish chiefs who are only supposed to support community mobilization.

“You journalists should explain how this program is supposed to work. Mobilize the people, expose the corrupt. This is your role in protecting national development,” he emphasized.

On broader economic issues, the President addressed the recent collapse in maize prices, saying that the solution lies in long-term strategies like value addition, subsidies, and regional market access.

“The price drop cannot be solved overnight. We need more value addition to turn cassava into posho or ethanol. If Kenya wasn’t blocking our maize, the demand would be there. That’s why we need East African integration,” President Museveni said.

He concluded by urging journalists to remain patriotic and push the National Resistance Movement ( NRM) agenda of Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic transformation, and democracy.

“Your job is not just reporting it’s building the nation. Love Uganda, love Africa, and use your voice to uplift the people,” he said.

On his part , Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance ,also clarified on the structure and function of the Parish Development Model implementation committees, emphasizing the importance of transparency and community involvement.

He explained that there are two distinct committees involved in the management of PDM funds.

“The first is the SACCO Committee, formed by local residents themselves. This committee consists of five members, elected by the community, and it is responsible for identifying and selecting the beneficiaries of the PDM funds,” Dr. Baryomunsi said.

“The second is the Parish Development Committee, which plays a supervisory role. It is chaired by the LC2 Chairperson and includes the Chairperson of the Women’s Council and the Chairperson of the Youth,” he added.

He further explained that when funds are disbursed, they are sent directly to the SACCO’s bank account, and only designated signatories from the SACCO Committee have the authority to access the funds.

“The money is sent to the SACCO’s bank account, and only the authorized signatories who are members of the SACCO leadership are allowed to handle it. This structure is designed to ensure accountability and community ownership,” Dr. Baryomunsi stated.