KAMPALA, Uganda — As Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections, the Democratic Party (DP) stands at a crossroads, with Hon. Richard Sebamala emerging as a potential leader to steer the party toward its long-held ambition of capturing the presidency. Drawing parallels to biblical succession, where King David passed the throne to Solomon, Sebamala’s rise mirrors a timely transition from DP’s current president, Hon. Norbert Mao, whose tenure has sparked debate about the party’s direction.

Mao, also Uganda’s minister of justice and constitutional affairs, has led DP since 2010. However, critics argue his alignment with President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) has diluted DP’s vision. With Museveni’s decades-long rule nearing a pivotal moment, Sebamala’s candidacy offers hope for a reinvigorated DP, one poised to challenge the NRM’s grip on power.

Sebamala, a parliamentarian representing Bukoto Central, has already proven his mettle. In 2021, he unseated Edward Ssekandi, a veteran NRM figure and former vice president, signaling his ability to disrupt entrenched power structures. His charisma, international connections, and grassroots appeal position him as a dynamic force within DP, capable of uniting its fractured base.

The Democratic Party, founded in 1954, has a storied history. Leaders like Joseph Kasolo, Matayo Mugwanya, Benedicto Kiwanuka, Paul Ssemogerere, and John Ssebana Kizito built DP into a symbol of resilience, championing the common citizen. Yet, despite its legacy, DP has never clinched the presidency, often losing members to emerging parties promising change. Sebamala’s leadership could reverse this trend, offering a clear path to reclaim DP’s influence.

Sebamala’s credentials are compelling. A former seminarian educated at Bukalasa Seminary, he blends intellectual rigor with a deep commitment to service. His international ties, including relationships with leaders like Kenya’s President William Ruto, enhance his stature. Within Uganda, Sebamala has worked alongside Mao to revitalize DP, earning praise for his focus on accountability and anti-corruption efforts.

Analysts see parallels between Sebamala and transformative figures like Barack Obama, whose unexpected rise reshaped American politics. Like Obama, Sebamala’s ascent could mark a revolutionary era for DP, breaking the cycle of unfulfilled promises. His vision emphasizes unity, service delivery, and an end to the NRM’s divide-and-rule tactics, resonating with voters disillusioned by stagnation.

However, challenges remain. DP’s internal divisions, exacerbated by Mao’s controversial government role, have weakened its cohesion. Mao’s appointment as a minister has led some to question whether he prioritizes DP’s interests or Museveni’s agenda. This perception has fueled calls for new leadership, with Sebamala as the frontrunner to restore DP’s credibility.

Sebamala’s supporters argue he embodies DP’s core values: patriotism, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of power. His family’s deep ties to the party — his father, Cyrus Ndaula, is a DP stalwart — reinforce his legitimacy. Unlike predecessors who failed to dislodge Museveni, Sebamala’s strategic approach and broad appeal could finally deliver the presidency to DP.

As the 2026 elections loom, DP faces a defining moment. Can it rally behind Sebamala to overcome internal strife and external pressures? His leadership offers a chance to harness DP’s potential, mobilizing its 18 regional strongholds to challenge the NRM’s dominance. If DP seizes this opportunity, Sebamala could lead the party to historic victories, reshaping Uganda’s political landscape.

The question is not whether DP deserves power, but whether it can unite to claim it. With Sebamala at the helm, the party has a candidate equipped to navigate these turbulent times, offering hope that Uganda’s oldest opposition party can finally achieve its destiny.

…….

Brian Mugenyi is a political analyst based in Kampala. Contact him at mugenyijj@gmail.com.