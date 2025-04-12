In the land of beauty and wonder, where the sun rises over the rolling hills and the Nile River flows majestically, lies a crisis that threatens to undo all progress. Physical planning, the backbone of any thriving nation, has been reduced to a mere afterthought. The very institutions tasked with ensuring orderly development seem to be mere spectators as chaos unfolds.

Roads, once envisioned as arteries of progress, are now choked with encroachments, their integrity compromised by the whims of the powerful. Wetlands, nature’s gift to humanity, are being depleted at an alarming rate, leaving behind a trail of destruction and devastation. Forest reserves, once pristine and untouched, are being sold to the highest bidder, their beauty and biodiversity lost forever.

Meanwhile, slums mushroom, breeding grounds for poverty, disease, and despair. The citizens, once law-abiding and respectful, have taken it upon themselves to rewrite the rules, disregarding the carefully laid plans and regulations.

Mr. President, we call upon you to intervene in this madness. We implore you to take a closer look at the state of physical planning in Uganda and take decisive action to restore order. The future of our nation depends on it.

Let us not forget, Mr. President, that a nation that fails to plan is a nation that plans to fail. We cannot afford to fail. Uganda deserves better.

So, we ask, where are the watchdogs of physical planning? Where are the guardians of our environment? Have they all gone on long holidays, leaving the citizens to fend for themselves?

The answer, Mr. President, lies in your hands, because all other parties have crossed their hands, looking at the catastrophe eating us.

Lubadde Rahim

Physical Planner

