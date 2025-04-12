By Edrisa Ssentongo

Two weeks after surviving a brutal shooting at Flex Bar a popular hangout spot in Kirinya, Wakiso Division, Edwin Nasasira, a 31-year-old resident of Bweyogerere and native of Ruhinda North, Mitooma District, is fighting not just for his life but for justice. The attack, which occurred on March 22, 2025, left Edwin and other 4 with gunshot wounds. In the bid to try and save his friends from being shot Edwin sustained gun shot wounds in his right thigh and left hip before the assailant vanished into the night. Rushed to Ccare IHK, Edwin remains bedridden, grappling with both physical pain and the psychological trauma of the ordeal.

The night of terror

Edwin had been unwinding with friends after work when gunfire erupted. “We don’t know who did this or why,” said a close friend who witnessed the attack. “What’s worse is that no arrests have been made. It’s as if the incident never happened.”

In a letter addressed to the concerned parties, Edwin expressed frustration over the lack of justice and called for action on the misuse and circulation of illegal firearms.

“I am writing to you from my hospital bed, where I am recovering after being shot by an unknown person who almost took the lives of many people. This traumatic experience has left me physically wounded and emotionally shaken, but it has also strengthened my resolve to speak out.”

He continued, “No one should have to endure the fear and pain of gun violence, yet it is a reality for too many of us. My story reflects a broader issue that threatens the safety and impact of delayed justice in our communities.”

The shooting at Flex Bar is the latest in a series of gun-related incidents that have raised alarm across the country. According to recent crime reports, Uganda continues to struggle with gun violence, particularly in urban areas where illegal firearms remain accessible.

Gun violence statistics in Uganda

Gun violence in Uganda has been a growing concern, particularly in urban areas. In 2023, gun violence resulted in 330 deaths from 300 cases of murder by shooting, marking a 7.5% increase compared to 2022. The number of illicit and unregistered firearms in Uganda is estimated to be between 400,000 and 500,000. In May 2023, Uganda experienced its deadliest month with an average of one fatal gunshot victim every 48 hours.

Security analysts cite weak enforcement of firearm regulations and the presence of illegal weapons as key drivers of the trend.

The year 2022 saw an unprecedented number of attacks on security personnel, mostly police officers, by assailants for guns.

There were 32 such cases in which 38 guns and 705 rounds of ammunition were stolen

In the wake of the Flex Lounge shooting, concerned family and friends have begun rallying online under the hashtag #JusticeForEdwin, urging police to act and Parliament to take legislative steps.

As Edwin continues his recovery, his message is clear: justice delayed is justice denied.