Arua, Uganda – 04th April 2025 – Airtel Uganda has today reinforced its commitment to providing superior network connectivity by commissioning seven new network sites in Arua Municipality. This expansion is part of Airtel’s continued investment in enhancing network coverage and ensuring a brilliant digital experience for its customers in the greater West Nile region.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Airtel Uganda’s Regional Business Manager West Nile, Martin Kawule emphasized the company’s dedication to bridging the digital divide and supporting economic transformation through reliable connectivity.

“Connectivity is more than just a service; it is a gateway to education, business growth, healthcare, and financial inclusion. We understand that for Arua to continue thriving as a center of cross border regional trade, education, and innovation, it needs a strong, reliable network. Today, we are proud to announce seven new network sites that will improve coverage, enhance call clarity, and provide faster internet speeds for our customers in this region.”

The seven new network sites include:

Arua National Water

Arua Town

Nvara Ward

Pangisa Ward

Arua Hospital

ZambiaZone

Onzivu

While the official launch event is showcasing one of these sites, all seven are now operational and ready to serve the people of Arua. This development will directly benefit local businesses, students, farmers, and families by enabling them to stay connected and leverage digital opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

Speaking at the launch, Bishop of the Diocese of Madi Nile – Rt. Rev Charles Collins Andaku who was the Chief Guest said “Airtel Uganda’s investment in our region lays a strong foundation for future collaborations. These developments not only improve livelihoods and promote entrepreneurship but also empower our youth through ICT training. Additionally, they strengthen health and social services by enhancing communication for healthcare providers, supporting telemedicine initiatives, and ensuring our communities have access to reliable digital health solutions.”

Rt. Rev Andaku added “As a church, we see great potential in digital evangelism and online ministry. With improved internet connectivity, we can significantly enhance our outreach efforts by sharing the message of faith through digital platforms and virtual services.”

Airtel Uganda remains committed to supporting national development through continuous investment in network infrastructure across the country. As the preferred telecom partner for millions of Ugandans, the company continues to expand its reach, ensuring every customer has access to affordable, high-quality communication services.

“We are grateful to the people of Arua for their trust in Airtel Uganda. Last year, during the Townhall at the College, we made a commitment to the people of Arua to act on the feedback we got. We have delivered on this feedback and remain commitment to connecting West Nile to the world” Kawule concluded.

With this expansion, Airtel Uganda reinforces its position as the network that empowers communities, drives business growth, and fosters innovation across the country