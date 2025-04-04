President Yoweri Museveni, who is on a working visit to Juba, South Sudan, commenced his trip with a tête-à-tête meeting with his host, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan. The two leaders later engaged in bilateral talks addressing topics of peace and security, as well as socio-economic issues and the political landscape.

During the meeting held in the capital, Juba, the leaders discussed the current security situation in South Sudan.

President Museveni was also briefed on the status of the implementation of the peace agreement. The government of South Sudan assured the President and his delegation of its commitment to implementing the 2018 revitalised peace agreement.

On economic matters, they agreed to harmonise trade policies, particularly regarding non-tariff barriers and the taxation of small commodities traded across the border between the two nations. Hon. John Mulimba, Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, stated that they held discussions on issues of commerce and trade, including social and economic matters.

“We had a cordial meeting touching on issues between our two governments that are of mutual benefit. We also touched on the topic of peace and security in the region,” said Mulimba.

The meeting was attended by the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, and several South Sudanese government ministers.