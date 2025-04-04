President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today returned to Uganda after completing an official visit to South Sudan,where he held discussions with President Salva Kiir on regional peace and bilateral cooperation.

The one-day visit focused on strengthening ties between the two nations.

Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, President Museveni was received by government officials including the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Commander Air Force, Lt Gen. Charles Okidi and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Ochaya.

The visit marks another step in Uganda’s diplomatic efforts to foster stability in the region.