Although various measures are being implemented to fight corruption in the Karamoja sub region, corruption still thrives in the area. For example, a recent article in the Watchdog News on March 24th by Dr. Ayub Mukisa revealed that despite government efforts to curb corruption, Karamoja is still plagued by it.

In an effort to combat and reduce corruption, the Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC) has introduced an initiative using poetry in secondary schools to instill anti-corruption values in students who will become future government workers.

Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at KACC, explained that they have chosen to use poetry because it is one of the most effective tools for imparting the right ethical and moral values to students who represent the future generation.

The poetry activity took place on the 28thof March at St. Daniel Comboni Secondary School in Matany, -Napak District.

KACC is currently implementing various anti-corruption activities in Napak, Moroto, Nakapiripirit, and Nabilatuk districts. These activities include youth civic engagement, District Integrity Promotion Forums, Baraza’s, monitoring using the Contract Monitoring System (CMS), Citizens’ Feedback Platforms (CFP), as well as research on different thematic areas.

Sophia Lomongin, a Contract Monitoring Officer at KACC, emphasized that the key to the people of Karamoja to enjoying quality government services is to start with the younger generation in the fight against corruption.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, emphasized that there is incontestable evidence that the Karamoja sub region has been receiving billions of money from the government and donors to improve the lives of people.

However, little progress is visible on the ground. Therefore, the CSO must use different approaches to fight corruption, one of which is implementing poetry in secondary schools. The Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition has over forty community monitors in Karamoja who are on the ground monitoring government projects to ensure that there is value for money.