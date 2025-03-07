Rubanda District’s LC5 Chairperson, Mr. Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba, has unveiled a state-of-the-art 500-million-shilling storied building under construction at St. Agatha Girls Secondary School Kakore in Hamurwa Sub-County. The building featuring a cutting-edge computer lab on its top floor, is set to revolutionize learning at the only Girls Secondary school in Rubanda District.

Chairman Kasyaba visited the school yesterday to inspect the ongoing construction while also attending the Inter-Secondary School Prayer Day. The event brought together students, teachers, religious leaders, and dignitaries for a day of prayer and reflection.

The 500-million-shilling project, funded by the Central Government, is part of Rubanda District’s multi-million infrastructure development program. Designed by Kasyaba’s administration since he assumed office in 2021, the program aims to provide high-quality education infrastructure.

During the inspection, Kasyaba revealed other key education investments, including the construction of a 300-million-shilling Multipurpose Hall at Kashakyi Secondary School. Additionally, two girls’ dormitories are being built at Bubare Secondary School, costing 300 million shillings, and boys’ and girls’ dormitories have been raised at St. John Ikumba and St. Andrew’s Secondary School, each costing 300 million shillings.

The district has also constructed a 300-million-shilling Multipurpose Hall at Bufundi College Kacereere, and another Multipurpose Hall is under construction at St. Charles Lwanga S.s, costing 200 million shillings.

Kasyaba explained that these projects are part of a mega plan to provide high-quality education through infrastructural development at all government-aided schools. Rubanda District is also providing pre-printed iron sheets for buildings raised by Parent Teacher Associations, Science Kits, and Twin Desks for schools with a dire need for sitting space.

He thanked Rubanda East MP and State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi for supporting the Inter-Secondary School Prayer Day event. He recognized Musasizi’s key role in strategic lobbying for funds invested in the district’s education sector.

Kasyaba urged students to focus on their studies, emphasizing education as key to a brighter future. He noted the increasing ratio of girls to boys in schools, attributing this shift to the growing recognition of education’s importance.

“In today’s society, no boy is willing to marry an uneducated girl,” Kasyaba emphasized, highlighting education’s significance in securing better life prospects.