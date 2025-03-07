One of the problems we have had as the country, is that the opposition thinks that they’re always right. They do not accept to be corrected and once you attempt to correct them they disagree with you, taint you as a traitor and even attack you. This kind of behavior has already killed several opposition parties including the FDC.

Remember, when Mugisha Muntu attempted to correct the FDC party on the strategy of how they should move he was tainted President Museveni’s mole and that’s how he left the FDC to form his own political party the ANT. The people who blamed Mugisha Muntu have since then left FDC to form another party and nobody can tell the future of the FDC now, the other day I watched on television mass Exodus of FDC MPs in northern Uganda who are joining the NRM party. The FDC has not died because it was weak but it’s going to die because they do not accept to listen what they do not agree with and that cannot build any small group not even a small self help group in the village. It is on record that in Uganda no opposition party or candidate has ever conceded an election publicly. They have always blamed the state and given excuses, they cannot accept that they’ve lost genuinely yet in the democracy of elections one must lose for the country to get a winner. Once two people win, I don’t thimk that can be regarded as an election.

I have been reading on social media where activists were trolling the Archbishop of the church of Uganda for keeping quiet on what they termed as brutality of the security forces. They reached to an extent of digging out and spreading a picture of the President with the then Mityana Diocese Bishop receiving an envelope from the President. They were trying to show to the public that the Anglican faith leader is paid or compromised to keep quiet about what they think is going wrong. The humble servant of God listened and decided to make a statement about the brutality of the security forces during the service that he led at the parliament of Uganda. The Archbishop talked about the people who provoke police during operations which usually lead to conflict and sometimes shooting and loss of lives.

Provoking armed personale isn’t a new thing in Uganda. We’ve always watched videos of opposition activists especially from NUP provoking security personnel by sometimes throwing stones at them and even attempting to grab their guns. Once those videos surface online the social media activists make fun of them and sometimes say that the police and the military is not well trained. Who on earth sincerely attacks an armed security personale? Why should the Archbishop be abused for talking about those who provoke police officers when they’re doing their work? As a religious leader his job mainly is to correct those who are wrong, be neutral and give guidance. That’s why he asked the security to reduce brutality but also guided those who provoke security officers to stop. Once there’s no provocation then we can’t see the shabby scenes that we’ve been watching in the past few weeks.

We’re having the most complicated opposition in Uganda, who think they’re always right and once you say what they don’t want to hear they will attack you. They’ve created a section radicalists whose tool is to dehumanize, embarrass and insult. These ones target whoever says or does anything they do not support. This radical small group was created by Kiiza Besigye and a few other people a few years ago. After failing to be accommodated in the FDC they kept creating small groups whose job was to cause chaos in the city. Through causing chaos they sometimes win elections or even get funding from the gullible funders in Europe who are anti ugandan government. Some people have made abnormal money from these kinds of activities while others have made to parliament. The media has always been their agent to publicize what they do so that they can get sympathy from the general public. Its more less of politics of hoodwinking.

I have seen the President of Uganda apologizing not once not twice about things that he feels have gone wrong. This means that he understands that nobody is righteous, he knows that he can make mistakes. Why does the opposition feel that they’re always right and nobody should ever correct them? How will they run the affairs of the country if they happen to get a chance of leading Uganda? Won’t they kill whoever doesn’t agree with them? The NRM government has been built on the foundation of coexistence, thats why the former opposition leaders are now part of government as ministers and several others in different government departments. Interestingly those who choose to be part of the government are named as traitors and blacklisted by the opposition. Disagreeing doesn’t mean that we hate each other, we can disagree on principle but decide to work together for the good of the country because the country is bigger than all of us. The Archbishop in his wisdom advised those who provoke security personnel to stop, he feels that would bring a solution to the problem we are facing today. Why should he be abused for speaking the truth? Why did they want him to only curse? That’s not how problems are solved.

The writer is a deputy RDC Sheema District.