By Wilfred Arinda Nshekantebirwe

In August 1991, Soviet citizens took their national future into their own hands by flooding the streets of Moscow in defiance of martial law. As one old woman yelled up to the very young driver of a Soviet tank, “You can’t do this! We are the ones who fed you when you were little—just leave.” And he did. It was an object lesson—ordinary people making a difference in a way that the Soviet Union, and the world, would not soon forget. The collapse of the Soviet Union followed.

When Estonia, then a Soviet republic, defied Moscow and demanded self-government, its citizens led what was famously labeled “The Singing Revolution.” 300,000—a fifth of Estonia’s population at the time—turned out for a peaceful, joyous, yet rebellious rally in the capital, singing, “Estonian, I am… free.” Dr. Marju Lauristin, a tough-minded Estonian political leader, seemed amused at the surprise of a U.S. television commentator. “The strength of small people isn’t in guns,” she said. “It is in intellect, in culture, in traditions, and in self-belief.”

Uganda is one of the world’s poorest, most densely populated countries, with the highest number of its people being unemployed youth. It is also one of the most illiterate nations, with a history of cruel and corrupt dictatorships, having never witnessed a peaceful transfer of power, with a small middle class, and a few wealthy individuals amid great poverty. The ruling government has done close to nothing to justify why it has been in power for almost four decades, with almost every state institution lacking functionality. Citizens feel that the ruling government’s time is up, as is being shown in the Kawempe North by-election.

A country scared of its people has resorted to terrorizing them. A notorious force, now identified as the Joint Anti-Terrorist Task Force of Uganda (JATT), which is supposed to deal with terrorists, is instead terrorizing civilians. The resilience of citizens showing up at opposition rallies, despite the torture they are facing, is amazing. There is no amount of terrorism that will crush the spirit of these hungry and angry Ugandans.

Is government aware that violence only breeds more violence, as people sympathize with the oppressed? Is it aware that sowing bloodshed only makes Ugandans angrier, hungrier and depressed? Does the government know that those who are hurt remain hurt when it continues to choose the path of violence? And is it aware that responding to the pain and suffering of its people with arrogance only fuels even greater public outrage?

JATT possibly signals that the 2026 election will see more chaos and terrorism on the streets of Kampala. But this also shows what the post-Museveni era will be like for those who have sown bloodshed, blessed torture, and commanded the masked terrorists.

This boiling situation in Kawempe and elsewhere in Uganda was neatly prepared by the NRM government’s inaction on serious concerns, including the worst corruption in Uganda’s history, nepotism, and a focus on one-man rule over national issues,name them. Violence is never the best option when signing out. The longest reigns in Africa have all ended at a stage like where Uganda is today—40 years of rule (Omar Bongo (Gabon) – 1967 to 2009 (42 years), Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe) – 1980 to 2017 (37 years), Muammar Gaddafi (Libya) – 1969 to 2011 (42 years). And so, I would be right to say that Museveni’s regime is in its evening. But how will he wish to sign out?

JATT, or whoever is in charge, must end this insane trajectory for the sake of humanity. Otherwise, the self-destruction mode created by those in power will ignite a revolution—a revolution I would fully support—to change the course of tanks and the direction of history. No human being can stand by as innocent people are treated as terrorists. One day, citizens will refuse to obey anything but their conscience.

I say NO to the shameless gangs patrolling the streets of Kawempe. The government should do the right thing and send them to fight actual terrorists elsewhere—not innocent Ugandans.

Whoever is behind the command or invitation of JATT to Kawempe North is the top enemy of the Museveni establishment.

The writer is the LC 5 Male Youth Councillor for Rubanda District

