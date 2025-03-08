Jinja District has witnessed a surge in proactive governance, thanks to the efforts of Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Michael Kibwika.

He has recently flagged off ENAAR Consultants, a firm contracted by the government to undertake the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) along the dusty Jinja-Buwenda-Mbulamuti-Kamuli road.

ENAAR, which stands for Environment and Natural Resources, is managed by directors David Nelson Nkutu and Isaac Kifamulusi.

The road from Kaitabawala in Jinja City to Mbulamuti in Kamuli has been a contentious issue for decades, with President Museveni promising to tarmac it as far back as his 2001 election campaign.

Despite repeated assurances, the project has stagnated due to alleged funding constraints.

This 129-kilometer road is not only a vital transportation artery but also holds significant economic importance, connecting the districts of Jinja and Kamuli.

The road’s poor condition, characterized by potholes, dust, and mud, has made it a nightmare for commuters and traders alike.

Residents have grown weary of the government’s unfulfilled promises, with somlabellingng the road’s development as a mere “campaign gimmick”.

In a positive development, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) initiated the procurement process for a contractor to upgrade the road to a class II bitumen standard in 2021.

However, the project’s status remains uncertain.

This move has been praised by many who say it demonstrates Michael Kibwika’s commitment to effective management of public affairs, echoing the words of former US President Ronald Reagan, who emphasized the importance of leaders inspiring others to achieve greatness.

As the representative of the President in Jinja District, RDC Kibwika has been engaging with stakeholders in three sub-counties: Buwenge Town Council, Kakira Town Council, and Busedde sub-county.

These meetings aim to remind stakeholders of their roles as leaders, assess local government performance, identify gaps and challenges, and find mitigation measures.

During these engagements, several issues emerged, including delays by contractors in executing their work, delayed procurement of contractors for Buwenge market, unfinished projects, alleged extortion in the Parish Development Model (PDM), inadequate drugs, absenteeism of staff, particularly in education, and poor pupil attendance.

In response, RDC Kibwika recommended taking legal action against contractors who fail to complete projects, following up with the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Ms Lillian Nakamate on the Buwenge market procurement, ensuring all drugs delivered by the National Medical Stores (NMS) are received in the presence of the RDC, District Internal Security Officer (DISO), and other officials, handling cases of extortion and removing culprits from boards, launching and commissioning all government projects, and building capacity of School Management Committees (SMCs) and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) to address absenteeism and poor pupil attendance.

As stipulated in Uganda’s Constitution, RDCs like Michael Kibwika play a crucial role in monitoring central and local government services, chairing district security committees, advising district chairpersons, coordinating government services, and representing the President and government.

By fulfilling these roles, RDCs like Kibwika play a vital part in promoting good governance, accountability, and development in their districts.

President Museveni has emphasized the importance of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs), and their deputies and assistants working diligently and prudently to promote government programs.

Specifically, he has tasked them with mobilizing the public to join the money economy through various means, including utilizing local radio stations.

To achieve this goal, RDCs and RCCs are expected to engage with local communities, raise awareness about government initiatives, and encourage participation in programs designed to transition people from subsistence to a cash economy.

The Parish Development Model (PDM) is a key initiative in this regard, aiming to support beneficiaries with financial resources and guidance to start income-generating activities.

It should be noted that President Museveni and the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, have also issued strong warnings against corruption, abuse of office, and scandalous lifestyles among RDCs, RCCs, and their deputies and assistants.

These behaviors are seen as tarnishing the image of the Office of the President and undermining the government’s efforts to promote economic development and improve livelihoods.

RDC Michael Kibwika’s approach to governance is spot on.

By leaving his office to interact with the community and understand their needs, he’s embodying the principles of effective leadership.

This approach is very much in line with the expectations of his bosses, President Museveni and Hon Babalanda, who emphasize the importance of engaging with citizens and listening to their concerns.

President Museveni has been a strong advocate for leaders to be in touch with the people, understanding their challenges, and working to address them.

This people-centered approach is crucial for effective governance and development where Museveni has been traveling across the country, assessing the performance of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in various zones.

His tours have taken him to several regions, including Bukedea, Elgon, Sebei, Karamoja, Teso, Busoga, Lango, Kigezi and Ankole where he has met with local leaders, stakeholders, and beneficiaries of the PDM program.

During these visits, President Museveni has emphasized the importance of the PDM in transforming the lives of Ugandans, particularly those in rural areas.

He has also highlighted the need for accountability and transparency in the implementation of the program, warning against corruption and mismanagement of funds.

The PDM is a key component of Uganda’s Third National Development Plan (NDP III), aimed at promoting economic development and improving livelihoods at the grassroots level.

The program operates through seven interdependent pillars, focusing on areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, and social services.

So, by being out in the field, RDC Kibwika can identify the real needs and gaps in his community, which enables him to make informed decisions and develop targeted solutions.

Residents have welcomed this gesture saying it is a great example of proactive leadership, and it’s wonderful to see him setting the tone for effective governance in his district.