To promote accountability, strengthen democratic values, protect human rights, and preserve civic space in Uganda, the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden and the Netherlands are funding the “Partnerships on Accountability, Civic Engagement, and Rights (PACER)” programme in the Karamoja and West Nile regions.

On May 21st, 2025, the Karamoja Anti- Corruption Coalition, Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), and the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) organized a dissemination workshop to present recommendations from the Auditor Generals Office and monitoring reports from community monitors.

The dissemination took place at the Nabilatuk Town Council Hall and was attended by representatives from the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, and Sweden as well as Nabilatuk district local government officials, Civil Society Organisations, politicians, community monitors, and citizens.

Ms. Kirstine Primdal Sutton, the Development Counsellor of the Royal Danish Embassy, stated that the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands are funding the PACER program in the Karamoja and West Nile regions.

Their visit to Nabilatuk was to monitor the activities.

The Chief Administrative Officer of Nabilatuk district, Mr. Richard Madete expressed gratitude to the Royal Danish Embassy, Ireland, and Sweden for visiting Nabilatuk district.

He highlighted that transparency and accountability are key in service delivery. However, he mentioned that as a district, they need more support to be able to deliver more services for the people of Karamoja.

The LC.V Chairperson for Nabilatuk, Mr. Paul Lokol, also thanked the four embassies for supporting KACC and emphasized that more partners need to continue funding Karamoja Sub region to reduce poverty rates.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa thanked the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Sweden for supporting the Karamoja Anti- Corruption Coalition. He also expressed gratitude to the Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Madete for improving the image of Nabilatuk District.