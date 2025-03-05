President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today commissioned the Kampala Flyover Project, a landmark infrastructure development aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving road networks

in the city.

The project, located in the heart of Kampala’s Central Business District (CBD) is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize urban transport and boost economic growth.

It was implemented in two phases, with the recently completed Lot 1 focusing on key infrastructure upgrades.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the President said : “Ugandans must observe discipline. Stop littering because it is very bad , it blocks drainage channels and causes flooding. Now that we have cameras, KCCA should work with the police to use these cameras to catch those throwing polythene bags and rubbish on the roadsides.”

He reminded citizens of a past tragedy linked to poor waste management, urging them to take responsibility.

“Repent, because this rubbish has killed people before. Littering starts in homes, you get polythene bags, dump used plastic bottles and all that brings problems. You should separate waste at home and ensure plastics are recycled.”

The President stressed that environmental discipline begins at the household level, calling on every citizen to play their part in keeping their surroundings clean.

Meanwhile, the project, which has now been completed at a cost of $81 million is composed of the Clock Tower Flyover, a 584-meter structure with a 366-meter bridge. This flyover is expected to significantly reduce traffic bottlenecks at the Clock Tower intersection, one of the most congested areas in Kampala.

To enhance pedestrian safety in the busy City , the project also includes two major pedestrian bridges, the Shoprite Pedestrian Bridge, a 92-meter three-pointed star-shaped structure, and the Clock Tower Pedestrian Bridge, which spans 238.7 meters in a circular design. These pedestrian bridges provide safe crossing points at key intersections, ensuring that foot traffic flows smoothly without interrupting the flow of vehicles.

For the residents along the Kibuli route, the completion of the Kibuli Pedestrian Bridge will provide a 40-meter safe crossing, helping to protect pedestrians in this densely populated area.

In addition to these bridges, the project includes the Nsambya Underpass, a 375.8-meter tunnel that includes a 130-meter open-cut box culvert. The underpass, which expands into a four-lane road, is designed to alleviate congestion at one of Kampala’s major traffic chokepoints, ensuring smoother passage for commuters.

The road network around the city center has also been improved, with 3,190 meters of roads widened and upgraded. This road widening is essential to accommodate the growing number of vehicles and improve overall traffic management across the area.

Shifting focus to Uganda’s long-standing relationship with Japan, President Museveni praised the partnership between Uganda and Japan, acknowledging the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funding the project.

He further highlighted the historical ties dating back to the 1940s.

He recalled how East African soldiers first encountered the Japanese during the war and how trade relations gradually expanded over the decades.

“We started connecting with Japan in the 1940s when East African soldiers went to Burma. By the 1950s, we were buying textiles from Japan. Before independence, we mainly used British vehicles like Fords and Land Rovers, but after independence, we saw the arrival of Japanese cars like Toyotas, which were more affordable at the time,” he said.

The President also noted that by the time Uganda ousted Idi Amin in 1979, Japanese vehicles had largely replaced British, German, and French cars, making Africa a significant market for Japan.

President Museveni expressed satisfaction with Japan’s continued support through infrastructure projects, citing the construction of the Source of the Nile Bridge and plans to build the Karuma Bridge.

“I am happy to see that the Japanese are reciprocating through infrastructure development. They have built the Nile Bridge and are now planning the Karuma Bridge. I thank them for not being selfish,” he said.

The President urged Japan to move beyond aid and invest in Africa’s manufacturing sector, particularly in value addition.

“I always tell our Japanese friends in addition to aid, come and manufacture in Uganda and Africa. The African market is growing. Our population is now 1.5 billion, surpassing India and China, and in the next 30 years, it will be 2.5 billion. Being in Africa is the way of the future,” he emphasized.

President Museveni also acknowledged Japan’s role in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), describing it as a valuable platform for fostering economic partnerships.

He concluded by encouraging deeper collaboration between Japan and Africa, particularly in industrialization and value addition, to create jobs and boost trade.

On her part, the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja hailed the completion of the Kampala Flyover, describing it as the beginning of a solution to the persistent traffic congestion in Kampala.

She emphasized that the flyover would not only improve road safety but also boost business in the capital.

“This flyover marks a turning point. It will help end the traffic jams that have long been a hindrance to productivity. People will no longer waste valuable time stuck in traffic; they will be able to focus on their businesses and make money. Congratulations to the people of Kampala for this remarkable achievement,”she said.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to commend President Museveni for his visionary leadership.

Reflecting on a discussion in 2021, she recalled how the President had suggested that a flyover be constructed at the Clock Tower junction, emphasizing its importance as the center of Kampala’s road network.

“I remember in 2021, in cabinet, His Excellency the President said, ‘Let’s have a flyover at Clock Tower; it must be the center of roads that must be worked on,”she noted.

With the successful completion of this project, Rt. Hon. Nabbanja expressed optimism about the future of the capital, saying, “Under your wise leadership, I have hope that Kampala will become one of the best cities in the world.”

On his part, Hon. Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Works expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his leadership in commissioning the Kampala Flyover Project, describing it as a significant milestone for the city’s infrastructure development.

“We thank Your Excellency for sparing time to officiate the commissioning of this very important facility,” Hon. Ecweru said.

He also urged all motorists to adhere to standard operation procedures to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

Looking ahead, the Minister shared optimism about future developments, including ongoing discussions for the Kampala-Jinja Expressway, with support from Japan.

“Your Excellency, in your polite request to our friends from Japan, you encouraged them to proceed with the next phase, and I am happy to report that discussions are underway,” he said.

The Ambassador of Japan to Uganda, H.E Takuya Sasayama highlighted the long-standing collaboration between Japan and Uganda, emphasizing infrastructure, vocational training, and agricultural projects that have strengthened bilateral ties.

“We have been in collaboration with Uganda for many years, focusing on various sectors such as infrastructure, roads, water, vocational training, agriculture, and many others,” said Ambassador Sasayama.

This year, he highlighted, marks an important milestone in the relationship as the two nations prepare to sign agreements and begin work on the Karuma Bridge project.

“This year is significant for us as we will sign papers and start working on the Karuma Bridge,” H.E Sasayama confirmed.

The Ambassador also discussed the upcoming developments in Kampala and across Uganda, stressing that major infrastructure projects are set to expand.

“Kampala will not only see the completion of this flyover, but we will also open the control center in August. Additionally, road construction will be underway in other regions of Uganda,” he added.

H.E Sasayama noted the continuation of the flyover project with Lot 2, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the capital.

“We are organizing a conference on African development in Tokyo, and we expect His Excellency, the President, to join us in leading these discussions,” he said.

“The President has been deeply involved in urban development and has played a key role as one of the founding fathers of IGAD meetings. We would like him to lead the conversation again in Tokyo this August,”he said.

The Ambassador also highlighted the significant impact of the current flyover project, noting its contribution to employment and skills development.

“This flyover project has created over 700,000 jobs over the past six years. We have also trained nearly 110 engineers, and we aim to help them continue gaining experience, not just on this flyover, but across Africa,” he said.

“As the road conditions improve, we must be mindful of our speed and safety while using the flyover. Congratulations on the completion of this project, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

The Minister for Minister and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda lauded the completion of the city’s first flyover as a historic milestone in Uganda’s transportation development.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant step forward in our efforts to modernize Kampala and improve the lives of Ugandans,” Hon. Kabanda stated.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to President Museveni’s leadership in driving urban planning and economic growth, highlighting the city’s progress towards becoming a world-class urban center.

“Thank you for your wise leadership in shaping a better future for our capital,” she added.

Hon. Kabanda extended special thanks to the government of Japan for their generous financial and technical support, underscoring the strong collaboration between Uganda and Japan in bringing the flyover project to fruition.

“This is just the beginning,” she noted, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure through the Ministry of Kampala.

The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Transport , Hon. Fred Byamukama, the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Hon. Henry Musasizi, the Inspector General of Government, Ms. Beti Kamya, the KCCA Executive Director, Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, among others.

