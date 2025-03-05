Entebbe, Uganda – March 5, 2025

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni, has revealed ambitious plans to construct what he describes as “one of the best churches in Africa” at the historic Bigo Bya Mugenyi cultural tourism site. The announcement, made via a post on X at 4:30 PM EAT on Wednesday, has sparked a mix of excitement, curiosity, and debate among Ugandans and observers online.

In his post, Gen Kainerugaba stated, “We have already secured land at Bigo bya Mugyenyi to build one of the best Churches in Africa. They say Joseph and Mary hid baby Jesus at Bigo bya Mugyenyi when King Herod wanted to kill him. After that it’s a Church in Jerusalem.” The claim linking the site to the biblical flight of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph has raised eyebrows, as it is not a widely recognized historical or religious narrative associated with the location.

Bigo Bya Mugenyi, located in Sembabule district, is a renowned archaeological and cultural site, known for its ancient earthworks believed to date back to the 13th century. Traditionally linked to the Bachwezi dynasty, a semi-mythical group in Ugandan history, the site has long been a point of cultural pride and a draw for tourists. Gen Kainerugaba’s proposal to transform it into a major Christian landmark introduces a new dimension to its legacy.

Reactions on X were swift and varied. Supporters praised the general’s vision and faith. “Your love for Christ is remarkable—the church will be brilliant,” wrote user Onen Trevor Elijah (@OnenTrevEli), while Hon Juma Witonze Kisekka (@HonWitonze) added, “Glory to God.” Others, like . (@MrJordanposts), expressed gratitude, saying, “We give thanks to God.”

However, the announcement also drew skepticism and humor. SS Sebunya ( @SSssebunya ) quipped, “Jesus was born in Uganda. You’re a descendant of Jesus Christ. You’re his young brother,” while Sharon Dr.Aine (@AineShaKa) remarked, “Had no idea,” reflecting surprise at the historical claim. Thoughtlines (@anthonyojee) noted, “I didn’t know it was this serious,” hinting at the unexpected scale of the project.

The proposal raises questions about the intersection of religion, culture, and tourism at Bigo Bya Mugenyi. While Gen Kainerugaba did not provide details on the church’s design, funding, or timeline, his mention of a subsequent church in Jerusalem suggests a broader vision that may extend beyond Uganda’s borders. Critics may also question how the development will impact the site’s archaeological integrity, which has been preserved as a testament to Uganda’s precolonial past.

Known for his outspoken presence on X and his influential role in Uganda’s military and political spheres, Gen Kainerugaba has often used the platform to share bold ideas. This latest announcement aligns with his public persona, blending his Christian faith with a flair for grand projects. Whether the mega church will come to fruition—and how it will balance the site’s cultural significance with its new religious purpose—remains to be seen.

As of now, no official statements from the Ugandan government or cultural authorities have confirmed the project’s approval or scope. For many, the general’s post has ignited a conversation about faith, history, and the future of one of Uganda’s most treasured landmarks.